Gold standard: Revamped Cubs are rolling out a dynamic defense

New Cubs catcher Tucker Barnhart has two Gold Gloves on his resume. Associated Press

New Cubs first baseman Eric Hosmer has four Gold Gloves under his belt. Associated Press

Cody Bellinger was a Gold Glover in the outfield for the Dodgers last season. Associated Press

Ian Happ was a Gold Glover in left field last season. Associated Press

New Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson won the National League Gold Glove at the position last year. Associated Press

Nico Hoerner played short for the Cubs last year but will be moving to second base. Associated Press

Even with Dansby Swanson, Cody Bellinger, Trey Mancini and other newcomers in the lineup, the Cubs' offense remains a few sluggers shy of fearsome.

Jameson Taillon should give the rotation a boost, but it's looking like Cubs starters are going to need to pitch deep into games due to an uncertain bullpen.

It's still early in spring training, but the Cubs' strength is already known.

"Probably as good of a defensive team as I've managed," David Ross said.

Ross is entering his fourth season in the Cubs' dugout, so the sample size is still a little small.

The defensive talent is not.

Swanson, who signed a seven-year, $177 million contract in December, won the National League's Gold Glove award at shortstop last season while playing for the Braves.

Nico Hoerner played short for the Cubs last season, and he's moving back to second base this year. Hoerner was a Gold Glove finalist at second in 2020.

Ian Happ was a Gold Glover in left field last season, and Bellinger won the award in 2019 for the Dodgers.

Two other new faces -- first baseman Eric Hosmer and catcher Tucker Barnhart -- have combined to win six Gold Gloves.

"If you can prevent runs, you're going to be in a lot of ballgames," Barnhart said. "In baseball, as in any other sport, one bounce one way or another can win or lose you a game. If you're in games consistently because you're pitching and you're playing good defense, I think anything can happen."

Ross agrees with his new catcher.

"The best teams I've been on played elite defense," the Cubs' manager said. "I think that is something that you can bring to a team every single day. Up the middle is obviously important, but it's everywhere. Taking away the shift, the more athletic, more dynamic players you can get, the better that's going to help.

"It helps your pitching staff. We don't talk enough about how the pitching and defense go together."

With Barnhart and Yan Gomes behind the plate, Swanson at shortstop, Hoerner at second base and Bellinger in center field, the Cubs are particularly stout at key defensive positions.

"To me, you're only as good as your four defenders in the middle," Swanson said. "Obviously, pitching is a big part of it, but center field, shortstop, second base and catcher, I feel like the group that we have is pretty elite in that category.

"There's nothing better than having a good defensive unit. It's something that I feel like can get overlooked in our game these days, with analytics and this and that."

Jed Hoyer, the Cubs' president of baseball operations, was looking for skilled defenders when adding new pieces to the roster during the off-season.

"The Cardinals, last year they had a high contact pitching staff but when you played against them they turned everything into double plays," Hoyer said. "They made all the plays. They proved that defense makes a big difference. All that matters is runs allowed."