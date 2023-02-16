Prospect's Baysingar, Stevenson's Frezza cruise into quarterfinals

CHAMPAIGN -- The road to success at 132 and 138 for both Will Baysingar (Prospect, 132) and Lorenzo Frezza (Stevenson, 138) began with scintillating efforts on the big mats of State Farm Center Thursday.

Each senior star squashed their state opener opponent to advance into Friday's quarterfinals here on the campus of the University of Illinois.

Baysinger (48-1), second a year ago and No. 3 in the state, is perfectly positioned on the opposite of the top two: Sergio Lemley (Mt. Carmel, 32-1) and Vincent Robinson (Homewood-Flossmoor, 30-2) while No. 2 Frezza (39-0) has reigning state champion Nasir Bailey (Rich Township, 40-1) ahead of him, provided he can go by No. 3 Tyler Guerra (44-5) of St. Charles East, whom he beat earlier in the year.

"It's all about staying focused and not overlooking anyone as I move through the bracket," said Baysingar.

On a night of several surprises, Baysingar's teammate, Joel Muehlenbeck (32-10), would stun No. 3 and two-time state medalist Damian Resendez (Mt. Carmel) in his state opener at 120 with an impressive 9-4 decision.

MSL champion Hersey would celebrate two big victories: Esteban Delgado (120, 33-12) who beat No. 4 Michael Esteban (Marist, 29-12) while his teammate Maksim Mukhamedaliyev (36-14) overwhelmed No. 4 Aiden Huck (Batavia, 36-9) by recording a sparkling 13-2 major decision.

"(Maksim) just keeps working and working, so I am not surprised that he came out here tonight and performed the way he did," said Hersey coach Joe Rupslauk.

Maine South junior Teddy Flores (38-3) continued his late season surge after he earned a hard-fought 3-1 win in his opener, and will now face Muehlenbeck.

"I never doubted my ability, but that win last week against (AJ) Marino (St. Charles East) in my sectional final really gave me a lot of confidence in myself," said Flores.

No. 3 Evan Gosz (Fremd, 126, 40-1) and his teammate Maddox Khalimsky (23-2) are in the quarterfinals, with Khalimsky facing No. 4 Cody Tavoso (Hinsdale Central 44-2) Friday morning.

Scott Busse (Lake Zurich, 145, 44-3) would rebound from a disappointing result in his sectional final last weekend with a dominating six minutes to advance to face No. 2 Jayden Colon (38-5) of St. Charles East, who won a state 2A title a year ago for Montini Catholic.

"This is a crazy good weight class, so I am just thrilled to be back at state, and happy to have the chance to compete for a state title," said Busse.

Libertyville junior Matt Kubas (170, 39-7) roared back from a 7-1 deficit to pin Danny Decristofaro (York, 42-8) to stay alive and set up a quarterfinal with Luke Zook (41-7) of Yorkville. His teammate, Cole Matulenko (41-4), has that look of a champion after he pinned Jovon Johnson (Joliet West, 32-12) in the first period to book his place with William Jacobson (24-15) from Mt. Carmel.

Matulenko crushed the competition last weekend at the Barrington sectional to claim a top four seed here this weekend.

There is not enough words to describe the 152-pound group of granite in 3A. It's led by Warren freshman Aaron Stewart (40-1) who won with ease, and will now face another star opponent, Collin Carrigan (23-6) from Marmion Academy. Should Stewart go past Carrigan, he will likely face state runner-up Kaden Fetterolf (Batavia, 45-1) in the semifinals.

Over in 2A action, Trevor Jauch would taste success at many levels while at Crystal Lake Central, where he became a three-time state champion, before heading to the University of Missouri to continue his wrestling career, taking with him a dazzling 169-11 overall record.

Jauch has made an immediate impression on Wauconda wrestling, leading the Bulldogs to a stunning regional title over perennial favorite Antioch by 8.5 points, before leading an area high 9 into the 2A state tournament.

"The guys have bought into the process, our coaching staff, and competing how we want them to compete," said Jauch, who watched 11 of his guys reach the regional final led by No. 2 Gavin Rockery (106, 28-5) and Nate Randle (113, 30-8) who are through and into the semifinals Friday.

"The coaching staff has been a huge reason for our success -- we now have a really competitive room that has helped everyone improve," said Rockery, who is one victory away from the state championship match against No. 1 Anthony Alanis (Grayslake Central, 42-1) who crushed both of his rivals Thursday.

"I feel like I am the best in the state at (106) and I am out to prove it this weekend," stated Alanis, a state runner-up last year, along with teammate, Matty Jens.

The triple threat from Antioch -- Edgar Albino (132, 33-3), Anthony Streib (138, 25-3) and Caleb Nobiling (145, 36-8) -- all enjoyed a successful first day as each find themselves in the semifinals.

"Last year I was happy to just medal (third place). This year I've come here to win a state title," said Nobiling.

Vernon Hills would chase regional champion Deerfield all throughout last weekend, so Cougars fans would turn their attention to freshman Ilya Dvoryannikov (31-9) who would defeat No. 4 Will Prater (Montini Catholic) in his sectional final, then go on to win his first his opener Thursday, before falling short in his quarterfinal against the four-year veteran Ben Butler from Crystal Lake Central.

"Ilya moved with his family from Russia, and he never wrestled folkstyle, only freestyle, so early on it took him time to adjust to the new style, plus the shear volume of matches. But he proved himself at sectionals last weekend by beating the Nos. 4 and 7 rated guys in the state," Jesse Wolter said of Dvoryannikov, who leads the club in takedowns (84) and will now work his way back through wrestle-backs.

Friday morning of day No. 2 will begin with 3A quarterfinals, followed by first and second round wrestle-backs in all three classes.

Friday night will see a big crowd on hand to watch championship semifinals to decide who will compete for a state title, with the fan favorite Grand March the prelude of the 6 p.m. finals.