Priester heads to spring training with MLB debut possible this season

Quinn Priester felt more confident when he arrived at the Pittsburgh Pirates' spring training in Bradenton, Fla. on Monday.

This is the third spring training for the righthanded pitcher from Cary-Grove, so he is more comfortable with the process.

At 22 years old, with two full minor league seasons of experience, Priester has never felt so ready.

"I believe that I've worked just as hard if not harder," Priester said. "I've prepared just as much and I want it just as badly as everybody else in that camp. I'm going to try to show that and pitch like it. Not like a 22-year-old kid, like a big leaguer."

The Pirates selected Priester (6-foot-3, 210 pounds) with the 18th pick of the 2018 MLB First-Year Player Draft, straight out of C-G. Priester pitched with the Single-A Greensboro (N.C.) Grasshoppers in 2021, then with the Double-A Altoona Curve for most of last season, before finishing in Triple-A Indianapolis.

Priester expects to start this season in Indianapolis, while knowing he might get a call to join the Pirates at some point in the not-too-distant future.

"If I take care of (pitching like a big leaguer), it's going to be a great year," Priester said. "Just do what I can do and control what I can control and not worry about the outside factors. Don't put too much pressure on myself. Take things one step at a time and work as hard as I can and I think good things will happen.

"It definitely is different being in Triple-A, this is the first year I've seen myself as an equal in that camp."

Priester suffered a minor setback last season in spring training with a strained oblique muscle. He pitched well in Altoona, going 4-4 with a 2.87 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 75 1/3 innings. He was 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 9 1/3 innings with Indianapolis.

Priester, who utilizes five pitches (four- and two-seam fastballs, changeup, curve and slider), consistently threw 92-94 in later innings of games last season. Indianapolis Indians bullpen coach Drew Benes enjoyed working with Priester in Altoona last season.

Benes and pitching coach Dan Meyer will work together with the Indianapolis staff.

"(Priester) is right there knocking on the door (to the majors)," Benes said. "He's a worker and he's always looking for ways to challenge himself and continue to get better. I have no doubt he's right there close to being ready.

"He did a great job. He worked really hard to get healthy and get up north. Right out of the gate, he competed really well. He has a really strong work ethic, he's always working. What impresses me is his attention to detail and his preparation and game planning and how he wanted to attack hitters. That was a big area of growth there."

Priester pitched in the Arizona Fall League for the Pirates' team, the Surprise Saguaros, who won the five-team league against teams from the Philadelphia, Houston, Texas and Kansas City organizations.

Then, Priester took three weeks off and went back to work around Dec. 1 with his offseason throwing program. For that, he works with Scott Swanson from Full Reps Training Center in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania by video. Swanson then shares that with the Pirates.

Priester spent the offseason in North Scottsdale, Arizona after the fall league, working as he always does with trainer Allen Thomas. Thomas' son, Alek, is an outfielder with the Arizona Diamondbacks and was a Gold Glove finalist in center field.

Priester has trained for years with the Thomases. Pirates' farmhand J.P. Massey and Donovan Williams, a former St. Louis draft pick who is playing independent ball, also were in their workout group.

Throughout the offseason, Priester did his physical training, lifting and cardio work with Allen Thomas and the other three players. He gradually built up with his throwing program, starting twice a week, then adding to that.

"I've gained some weight (back up to 210 after finishing the season at 200) and I feel like I'm moving well," Priester said. "I won't know anything until I get down there (to Florida) and see how I start playing. I want to play as good as I can and whatever happens, happens."

Benes thought Priester made great strides last season. He likes how Priester's four-seam fastball has great sinking motion naturally and also how he worked on his changeup.

Benes said one game last season, Priester threw almost all fastballs and changeups, with only a couple breaking balls mixed in, for the entire start and just rolled through the lineup.

"All of his pitches are really good. Something he learned last year was just use what you have that day," said Benes, the son of former major league pitcher Andy Benes. "And pitching to what your strength is that day. You're not always going to have all of them."

Priester said, in terms of mechanics, he was not focusing on any one pitch, bu just his overall delivery.

"Just stay athletic. Sometimes I can get robotic with my delivery," Priester said. "Trying to throw strikes or be really perfect and guide a ball to a spot. Just allowing myself to be free and loose and relaxed. Being athletic and being smooth through that movement has helped me a lot.

"Technically, in pitcherspeak, getting taller and stacking over my backside a little bit better. That allows me to drop into my hips a little bit better. It should result in a more efficient throw. It might not exactly be velocity, but maybe less stress in general."

Benes appreciates everything about Priester and looks forward to having him for another season. And it's not just his physical makeup and ability to throw.

"He's someone that pushed people around him to be better, in a good way," Benes said. "He's constantly just bringing good effort and energy to work and it kind of just elevates all his teammates around him. That's probably my favorite part about him, is what he brings to the team as a whole. Not just what he does on the mound, but the atmosphere, the environment of the clubhouse.

"He loves to compete with his buddies. The group last year, it was fun to watch them communicate and push each other to get better. They're talking about the game and ways to improve constantly. It's fun to have guys like that in the locker room who are going to be a positive influence. He's definitely that."