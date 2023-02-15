State wrestling preview: St Charles East has school-record 11 qualifers

St. Charles East's Ben Davino and Batavia's Aiden Huck compete in the 126 pound finals at the DuKane Wrestling Conference meet at Lake Park High School in January in Roselle. Karen Naess/Shaw Local News Network

St. Charles East's Dom Munaretto and Geneva's Joey Sikorsky compete in the 106 pound finals at the DuKane Wrestling Conference meet at Lake Park High School in January in Roselle. Both will compete in the state wrestling finals this weekend. Karen Naess/Shaw Local News Network

St. Charles East will be well-represented at the state wrestling finals in Champaign this weekend.

The Fighting Saints have a school record 11 state qualifiers, including a pair of 46-0 unbeatens in 126-pounder Ben Davino and 106-pounder Dom Munaretto. Also joining them is AJ Marino (120), Ethan Penzato (132), Tyler Guerra (138), Jayden Colon (145), Anthony Gutierrez (160), Lane Robinson (170), Brody Murray (182), Brandon Swartz (195) and Austin Barrett at the heavyweight.

The wrestling room in the week leading up, evidently, felt it was business as usual.

"As a team, we really tightened things up and locked it in so we can go into this weekend and dominate," Barrett said. "I know it is individual state, and we are wrestling for ourselves, but we are also wrestling for each other. We know each other's goals and I am excited to go get mine and watch my teammates get theirs."

Barrett was pinned in the third round of the blood round last year. He's geared up for another crack at the podium.

"I feel great. All the hard work has been done," Barrett said. I've worked my tail off and I have the best coaching staff in the state. I could not feel any better and any more ready."

"This means a great deal to me," Barrett continued. "Being the heavyweight, I have an opportunity to get six points for my team every dual. And getting a title with my team will be the icing on the cake for my final season with the Saints."

Geneva will have three wrestlers in Champaign -- 106-pounder Joey Sikorsky, John Schmidt (195) and Joe Pettit (220), while St. Charles North 195-pounder Drew Surges represents the North Stars.

Batavia senior 152-pounder Kaden Fetterolf, who was second in the 138-pound bracket last year, will be entering the state tournament with just one loss on his record. He was unbeaten going into sectionals last weekend before placing third at Hinsdale.

Joining Fetterolf will be three returning state qualifiers in Cael Andrews (145), Ino Garcia (113) and Aidan Huck (126).

" ... Losses, that's just exposing weaknesses," Fetterolf said last Saturday. "From that match, (I can pull) four or five things I'd rather catch now than next week down in Champaign, so those don't bother me too much."

Andrews, meanwhile, appeared more than ready for another state run.

"I don't really get stressed out. I just go out there knowing what I can do," Andrews said last Saturday. "I know exactly what I can do and I know I've got the strength to do it. So, I just go out there with God by my side every match. I know what I can do, so I'm not worried about it.

Marmion will have not one, but two, Garcias vying for wrestling glory in Champaign this weekend.

Defending Class 3A 113-pound state champion Jameson Garcia is now aiming for another one at 126 pounds, while his freshman brother, Nick, will look to do similar at 106.

It's a circumstance not lost on Jameson Garcia, who will be wrestling at Harvard next fall.

"It's definitely an amazing experience (to share together)," Garcia said at last weekend's Class 3A Hinsdale Central sectional. "Because I only have one year with him, we've been trying to make the most of it and it's been a lot of fun traveling together, doing all the same things to make sure we're prepared together. It truly has been a phenomenal thing and something that I'm so grateful for."

While his younger brother is still in the beginning stages of what could blossom into a stellar high school career, Jameson sees a "toughness" from Nick on the mat.

"Before every match, I know that he's the tougher kid and having that toughness will take you very far," Garcia said. "That's what I see in him."

Marmion qualified 12 at last week's Class 3A Hinsdale Central Sectional: Donny Pigoni (113), Zach Stewart (120), Brody Kelly (132), Tyler Aters (138), Santino Scolaro (145), Collin Carrigan (152), Tegan Chumbley (160), Jack Lesher (182), Ed Perry (220), Sean Scheck (285) and the Garcia brothers.

"Sending 12 to state means a lot to me," Lesher said. "My teammates are my brothers and I get just as excited for when they win as I do for when I win. It is going to be a very fun weekend and I know that we are going to be ready to go."

Lesher will be aiming to improve upon his fourth-place finish at state last year.

"I believe the most important adjustment is just my mindset," Lesher said. "Last year, I got very nervous and put a lot of pressure on myself. I have really already worked on this all year, but I am just having fun now. I know that I have put the work in and if I wrestle my hardest and I am having fun, then there's not much else I can do. So I would say my biggest adjustment will be to enjoy it more, and follow God's plan for me."