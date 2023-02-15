Despite multiple roster upgrades, Cubs still must prove doubters wrong

When the team gathered a little over a month ago at Cubs Convention, optimism for the upcoming season was running high.

The positive outlook carried over to the practice fields Wednesday in Mesa, Ariz., where the Cubs went through their first workout of spring training.

Signing free-agent shortstop Dansby Swanson is a big reason the Cubs are feeling better about themselves following back-to-back losing seasons.

"There is no other reason to play this game other than to win," Swanson told reporters in Arizona. "Realistically, when you look at everything that way, that's why I came here, to be a part of something bigger than myself. To be a part of a team that could bring forth a fourth World Series (championship) for this great organization."

The Cubs won the World Series in 2016, snapping a 108-year title drought. Starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks is the lone player remaining from that powerhouse team, and he is not expected to be on the active roster when the season opens on March 30 with a game against the Brewers at Wrigley Field. The right-hander is recovering from a shoulder injury.

But with newcomers like Swanson, starting pitcher Jameson Taillon, center fielder Cody Bellinger, first baseman/designated hitter Trey Mancini, first baseman Eric Hosmer and catcher Tucker Barnhart, it's easy to see why the Cubs are looking forward to getting started.

On the other hand, have the Cubs improved enough to challenge the Cardinals and Brewers in the NL Central?

PECOTA projections were released Tuesday by Baseball Prospectus, and the Cubs are predicted to win only 77 games this year.

"Listen, projections, they have their methodologies," Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said. "We've answered these questions before. There definitely are years where projections haven't liked us or haven't liked us as much as we might. But ultimately our job is to prove them wrong. Every single year there are going to be plus- or minus-10 wins on all the projection systems.

"That has to be our goal, to be a team that's plus-10 or more, and that's what everyone here is working hard to do. That's the job. But who am I to question someone's methodology? We have our internal projections. There are going to be 10-plus projections systems we look at. Some might like us. Some might not. It doesn't really matter."

Where's Madrigal's spot?

With Swanson locked in at shortstop and Nico Hoerner moving from short to second base, Nick Madrigal is just looking to fit in.

The injury-prone second baseman has been getting early work at third base in Arizona.

"I really don't care where I'm at," Madrigal told reporters. "I feel like I can play multiple positions."

Madrigal played some shortstop in college at Oregon State, but he's never played third.