Hoyer feeling upbeat about Cubs: 'I believe we're going to absolutely compete'

After adding Dansby Swanson, Jameson Taillon, Cody Bellinger, Trey Mancini and other veterans to the roster, president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer is feeling good as the Cubs prepare to report to spring training. Associated Press

Jed Hoyer is big on bones.

After he started launching star veterans during the 2021 season and continued shedding players through the winter, the Cubs' president of baseball operations was asked when he was going to start building the roster back up.

"Once we get back to a place where we feel like we want to step on the gas again, we will financially," Hoyer said. "We will be in that market again just as soon as we have a team that has the bones necessary to do that. We are at this period at the end of the window where I don't think that would make a lot of sense right now."

Before last season, Hoyer did sign starting pitcher Marcus Stroman to a three-year, $71 million contract and right fielder Seiya Suzuki came over from Japan on a five-year deal that cost nearly $100 million with the posting fee included.

Those are two significant contracts, but it wasn't enough to get the Cubs back on competitive footing.

A 74-88 showing is nothing to gloat about, but the Cubs finished last season with a 16-6 record -- the best in the National League over that stretch.

They were also 39-31 after the all-star break, and the Cubs broke in a number of promising young pitchers.

The minor-league system, which had been barren for years, perked back up behind positional prospects like Pete Crow-Armstrong, Kevin Alcantara, Matt Mervis and Cristian Hernandez.

With the bones satisfactorily bolstered, Hoyer spent this off-season signing proven talents like Dansby Swanson, Jameson Taillon, Cody Bellinger, Trey Mancini, Eric Hosmer and Tucker Barnhart.

They are a still a shadow of the powerhouse teams that made the playoffs five times in six seasons (2015-20), but the Cubs look to be good enough to get back over the .500 mark and see what happens.

"In the National League, the six teams that make the playoffs are going to earn it," Hoyer said of the upcoming season. "There are a lot of good teams, but I love the vibe of our group right now. I thought we ended (the 2022 season) well, we had a good off-season and I like the energy. I believe we're going to absolutely compete."

Manager David Ross is also feeling optimistic as the Cubs prepare to report to spring training in Mesa, Ariz. Pitchers and catchers report Wednesday, position players are due in camp on Friday.

"When you look at the acquisitions we made, we got really good baseball players," Ross said. "We've done a real nice job of getting real baseball players. Probably as good of a defensive team as I've managed. Just excited about what we're going to be able to bring every single day and be in every single game consistently. It feels like that's going to be a staple for us."

There are some big questions in the bullpen, the loss of catcher Willson Contreras is major and third base could be a concern.

After being sellers at the trade deadline the last two years, Hoyer is hoping to be able to go out and buy this season if holes needed to be filled.

"Nothing is more difficult than being in midseason and having to have those conversations with the coaching staff or with Rossy and frankly, with the fans, about those decisions," Hoyer said of selling off players. "I think we've add a ton to our system and to our team over the last couple of years and I think we kind of played a bad hand well at the deadline, which is the right thing to do.

"But I don't want to be in that situation going forward. Ultimately, you want to be on the other side of that and you want to be making trades to win. Hopefully, we're in that position."