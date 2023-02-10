Cubs reportedly add RHP Fulmer; BG duo gets promotion

The Cubs are reportedly adding another arm for the bullpen, agreeing to terms with former Twins right-hander Michael Fulmer on Friday. The news was first reported by MLB insider Ken Rosenthal.

Fulmer posted a 3.39 ERA in 67 appearances for Minnesota and Detroit last season. He began his career as a starter, was named AL Rookie of the Year with the Tigers in 2016, then was an all-star in '17.

After missing the 2019 season due to Tommy John surgery, Fulmer transitioned to a relief role. The Oklahoma native has 17 career saves.

According to baseballsavant.com, Fulmer throws a slider the majority of the time, along with a four-seam fastball, sinker, change and curve. His four-seam had an average velocity of 94.2 mph last season.

With spring training about to start, the Cubs don't have anyone designated as the closer. Rowan Wick is probably the most likely candidate, but Fulmer could challenge for the role. The first official workout for pitchers and catchers is Wednesday.

BG pair moves up:

The Cubs had a Buffalo Grove connection working with their Class A team in Myrtle Beach last year. Buffalo Grove High School grad Steve Pollakov was the hitting coach and former Stevenson football star Mark Weisman the strength coach.

Both Pollakov and Weisman were promoted to minor league coordinators in their respective fields. They will be roaming between the Cubs' minor league sites this season, as well as the Dominican rookie league.

Former Chicago Bandits player Rachel Folden, in her fourth year with the Cubs, will also be a minor league hitting coordinator.

Manager continuity:

The Cubs are sticking with their minor league managers. Marty Pevey will return for his 11th season as manager of the Triple A Iowa Cubs; Michael Ryan will spend a second season at Double A Tennessee; Lance Rymel will be in his second year at High A South Bend, while Buddy Bailey will lead Low A Myrtle Beach in his 35th year as a minor league manager.

One newcomer is Nick Lovullo as manager of the Arizona rookie league entry. He's the son of Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo, spent last season as Tennessee's bench coach and played for the Kane County Cougars in 2021.

