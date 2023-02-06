Cubs invite 32 nonroster players to Mesa

The Cubs announced Monday that they have invited 32 nonroster players to spring training, which begins next Wednesday in Mesa, Ariz., as pitchers and catchers report.

The players include 17 pitchers: right-handers Nick Burdi, Danis Correa, Tyler Duffey, Jordan Holloway, Ben Leeper, Mark Leiter Jr., Nick Neidert, Vinny Nittoli, Manuel Rodríguez and Cam Sanders; and left-handers Ryan Borucki, Roenis Elías, Bailey Horn, Anthony Kay, Brendon Little, Brailyn Márquez and Eric Stout.

Seven infielders have been invited: Sergio Alcántara, David Bote, Matt Mervis, Esteban Quiroz, Chase Strumpf, Andy Weber and Jared Young.

Five outfielders have been invited: Pete Crow-Armstrong, Ben DeLuzio, Darius Hill, Yonathan Perlaza, and Mike Tauchman.

And finally, three catchers: Dom Nuñez, Luis Torrens and Bryce Windham.