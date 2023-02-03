Lisle native Walker finds her range at Eastern Kentucky

Lisle native Antwainette Walker, a Wheaton St. Francis grad, was named one of 10 finalists for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, given to the best shooting guard in women's college basketball. Walker is averaging 20.9 points and 9.7 rebounds at Eastern Kentucky this season. Courtesy of EKU Athletics

A journey from downtown Milwaukee to the rolling hills of Kentucky helped turn Lisle native Antwainette Walker into an elite basketball player.

During her first three years of college, Walker started just one game. This season, she's averaging 20.9 points and 9.7 rebounds for Eastern Kentucky, and was named one of 10 finalists for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, which goes to the top shooting guard in women's college basketball.

She's one of two players from a mid-major program to make the list.

Walker, a Wheaton St. Francis grad, spent her freshman year at Arkansas-Little Rock, then switched to Marquette, before finding a home in Richmond, Ky.

"I'm kind of a laid-back person as it is, so I feel like it kind of fit who I am and my style already," Walker said. "It's more of a laid-back, country type pace. It's not as quick and fast as Milwaukee. So the transition's been pretty good."

Eastern Kentucky coach Greg Todd recruited Walker when she was in high school and he worked at Morehead State. So there was some familiarity before making the switch.

"This time last year, had no idea she'd be getting in the portal," Todd said. "When I saw her name pop up, I was a little surprised."

Based on Todd's description, it might be accurate to call Walker the DeMar DeRozan of the ASUN Conference. While averaging 20.9 points, Walker has attempted just 15 3-point shots all season.

"I'm not a big fan of long twos, but Antwainette can shoot them anytime she wants," Todd said. "She shoots over 50% from the field and I think she can develop into a good 3-point shooter.

"She's a tough matchup. If you take away her long two, she can get to the rack and finish over bigs. She's quicker than a lot of players and she's just very solid on the offensive end."

Walker played a key role off the bench for a Marquette team that finished 23-11 last year, but Todd wondered if the popularity of the 3-point shot led to a diminished role. She doesn't quite fit the mold of a typical college shooting guard.

"Honestly, I've been the same player pretty much all my collegiate career," Walker said. "Coach Todd really gives me an opportunity to showcase my talents.

"My midrange is really my biggest thing I pride myself on. Midrange and getting to the basket. I can shoot a 3 but it's not something I really look to do all the time, because I can always hit my midrange."

