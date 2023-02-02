Sky's Vandersloot latest star to join Liberty, Stevens leaving for L.A.

NEW YORK -- Courtney Vandersloot became the latest star to join the New York Liberty.

Vandersloot, who had played her entire 12-year career with the Chicago Sky, announced Thursday on social media that she would play with the Liberty this season, a day after Breanna Stewart said she'd play in New York.

The moves give New York a potent lineup, with Stewart, Vandersloot, Sabrina Ionescu, Betnijah Laney and Jonquel Jones making the Liberty an instant championship contender. New York, one of the WNBA's original franchises, has never won a title.

Vandersloot had announced late Tuesday on social media that she wasn't returning to Chicago. She has led the league in assists six times and helped the Sky win the 2021 WNBA championship.

Stewart and Vandersloot currently are playing together in Turkey.

Azura Stevens also won't return next year. The free agent forward/center is signing with the Los Angeles Sparks, her agent, Mike Cound, told ESPN.

After playing college hoops at UConn, Stevens was drafted No. 6 overall by the Dallas Wings in 2018. She spent her first two WNBA seasons in Dallas before heading to Chicago, where she played the last three seasons.

Stevens started 11 games for the Sky in 2021 en route to a WNBA championship. Last season, she started eight games and averaged 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.

They were two of the biggest names in free agency that were expected to change teams. Vandersloot's former teammate Candace Parker also left the Sky to go to Las Vegas.

Other big name free agents still out there include Brittney Griner, who said she was returning to Phoenix, and Diana Taurasi, who also is expected to continue her career with the Mercury. Nneka Ogwumike and sister Chiney also are free agents and both are expected to go back to Los Angeles.

Other moves on Thursday included Kalani Brown signing with Dallas.