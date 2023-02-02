2022 Bears report card: Injuries took toll on interior OL, but Jenkins found groove

Teven Jenkins started 11 games at right guard and was arguably the team's best lineman when healthy. Associated Press

Bears general manager Ryan Poles said he would be selective in free agency, and so far he has been exactly that. Arguably his biggest offensive free-agent addition last year was signing center Lucas Patrick to a two-year deal worth as much as $8 million.

Patrick figured to be a big part of the Bears' 2022 plans. He was a locker-room leader and a tone-setter for the team's young offensive line, but ultimately injuries kept him off the field. Patrick appeared in seven games and started only five.

Elsewhere on the interior, left guard Cody Whitehair also dealt with injuries, missing five games. Head coach Matt Eberflus and his staff found a solution to one problem when they moved Teven Jenkins to right guard. Jenkins started 11 games at the position and was arguably the team's best lineman when healthy.

Here's what went well and what didn't on the interior.

Positives

Patrick injured his thumb in training camp, then injured his toe in Week 7. In all, he started only one game at the center position. Instead, Sam Mustipher stepped in and held down the center spot all year.

Mustipher's season was one of resilience. He lost his job in the offseason when the Bears signed Patrick. Then he replaced Patrick at center for the first six games. Patrick took the center job back in Week 7, but only for one quarter of action because he suffered the toe injury and never played again. Through it all, Mustipher proved to be the ultimate team player and a resilient backup-turned-starter. Mustipher has not missed a game since becoming a starter halfway through 2020.

Meanwhile, Jenkins couldn't find a spot in training camp. He was the third-string right tackle at one point. Then Eberflus moved him to right guard and he claimed the starting job in a matter of days. He most likely will begin 2023 as the starting right guard.

Tackle Larry Borom briefly played guard late in the season. It's possible the Bears look to transition him to guard.

Negatives

Injuries never let this group find much consistency. Patrick, Whitehair and Jenkins all missed several games. Whitehair missed time with a knee injury midway through the season. Michael Schofield proved a reliable backup at both guard spots.

Patrick played only one quarter of football at the center position. When he initially returned in Week 3, his thumb wasn't ready to snap the football and split time at both guard spots. He struggled some when he was on the field, even admitting that he wasn't playing to his standards.

Rookie seventh-round draft pick Ja'Tyre Carter was a bit of a wild card coming out of Southern University. He saw snaps on offense in only one game this season. Rookie center Doug Kramer suffered a season-ending injury in training camp.

The Bears tried to use tackle Alex Leatherwood at guard late in the year but he never found his footing at the position.

Defining moments

1. Just days into training camp, Patrick suffered a thumb injury in practice. It required surgery and forced him to miss a month, including the first two games of the season. Patrick needed surgery again, this time on his toe, following a Week 7 injury.

2. In training camp, the Bears moved Jenkins to right guard. Within weeks, he found a groove at the position. Early in the season, it was all about learning how to train his eyes. Throughout the year, Jenkins showed his superb abilities to truck defenders, particularly in the run game.

Contract status

Whitehair has two more years on his contract and remains the Bears' highest-paid lineman at $14 million in 2023. Patrick has one more season on his deal, but would be relatively cheap to cut. Mustipher is a restricted free agent, so the Bears can match outside offers.

Jenkins, Borom and Leatherwood have two years on their rookie contracts, plus there's a fifth-year team option on Leatherwood's. Carter and Kramer have three years on their rookie deals.

Grade: C+

The O-line was tremendous in the run game. There's work to do in pass protection.

The plan

The guard spots are in good shape with Jenkins and Whitehair. Center might be a spot where the Bears want to upgrade. Patrick didn't play well even when he was on the field. The gap between Patrick and Mustipher is possibly not that big. Poles might try to find an upgrade at center in the draft, while still bringing one or both of them back to compete for the job.