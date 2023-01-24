Scot Gregor's HOF ballot: Rolen, Buehrle and five more

wsox_18SP041807JS Photo0599054 Fox John Starks photo /// Chicago White Sox pitcher Mark Buehrle acknowledes the crowd after his no-hitter against the Texas Rangers Wednesday night at US Cellular Field.

Congratulations to Scott Rolen, the only player voted into the Hall of Fame on the 2023 ballot.

I've had a Hall of Fame vote since 2004, and this year's crop was far from stellar.

Rolen is a deserving addition to Cooperstown. The third baseman won 8 Gold Gloves and hit 316 home runs while batting .281/.364/.490 over 17 major-league seasons with the Phillies, Cardinals, Reds and Blue Jays.

I had Rolen on my ballot, along with former White Sox starting pitcher Mark Buehrle, first-time entry Carlos Beltran, Todd Helton, Andruw Jones, Jeff Kent and Billy Wagner.

Buehrle received 10.8% of this year's HOF vote, well short of the 75% needed for induction. The workhorse lefty did get enough support to stay on the ballot for another year, which will be his fourth.

Adrian Beltre will be new on the Hall of Fame ballot next year, as will Joe Mauer and Chase Utley.

Beltre's career was good enough to warrant induction on the first try.