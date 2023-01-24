Illini beat Ohio State 69-60

Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann shouts during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. Associated Press

Ohio State's Justice Sueing (14) gets control of the ball next to Illinois' Jayden Epps, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. Associated Press

Illinois' Ty Rodgers (20) lays the ball up during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. Associated Press

Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) is defended by Ohio State's Sean McNeil during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. Associated Press

CHAMPAIGN -- Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 12 of his 17 points in the first half, Jayden Epps added 14 points in his second career start and Illinois beat Ohio State 69-60 on Tuesday night.

Illinois scored 6 straight points, spanning halftime, to build a 38-26 lead early in the second half. Ohio State scored the next 5 points before Epps opened and closed a 10-0 run with 3-pointers to extend it to 48-31. The Buckeyes wouldn't get closer than 8 points the rest of the way.

Matthew Mayer had 12 points and 8 rebounds and Coleman Hawkins added 11 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 blocks for Illinois (14-6, 5-4 Big Ten), which has won five of its last six games. Shannon made all 9 of his free-throw attempts, grabbed 7 rebounds and dished out 3 assists.

Illinois ranks third in the country in blocked shots at 6.1 per game and finished with 6 against Ohio State. Illinois shot 41% despite making just 5 of 28 from 3-point range and Ohio State was 22 of 60 (37%). The Illini outrebounded Ohio State 44-30 and had a 16-1 advantage in fast-break points.

Brice Sensabaugh scored 14 points and Justice Sueing added 13 for Ohio State (11-9, 3-6). Sensabaugh was coming off a season-high 27 points in a win over Iowa on Saturday before being named the conference's freshman of the week for a fourth time this season. Sensabaugh has led the Buckeyes in scoring in 11 consecutive games.