Illini beat Ohio State 69-60
CHAMPAIGN -- Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 12 of his 17 points in the first half, Jayden Epps added 14 points in his second career start and Illinois beat Ohio State 69-60 on Tuesday night.
Illinois scored 6 straight points, spanning halftime, to build a 38-26 lead early in the second half. Ohio State scored the next 5 points before Epps opened and closed a 10-0 run with 3-pointers to extend it to 48-31. The Buckeyes wouldn't get closer than 8 points the rest of the way.
Matthew Mayer had 12 points and 8 rebounds and Coleman Hawkins added 11 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 blocks for Illinois (14-6, 5-4 Big Ten), which has won five of its last six games. Shannon made all 9 of his free-throw attempts, grabbed 7 rebounds and dished out 3 assists.
Illinois ranks third in the country in blocked shots at 6.1 per game and finished with 6 against Ohio State. Illinois shot 41% despite making just 5 of 28 from 3-point range and Ohio State was 22 of 60 (37%). The Illini outrebounded Ohio State 44-30 and had a 16-1 advantage in fast-break points.
Brice Sensabaugh scored 14 points and Justice Sueing added 13 for Ohio State (11-9, 3-6). Sensabaugh was coming off a season-high 27 points in a win over Iowa on Saturday before being named the conference's freshman of the week for a fourth time this season. Sensabaugh has led the Buckeyes in scoring in 11 consecutive games.