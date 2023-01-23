Northwestern returns from COVID-19 pause, beats Wisconsin
Boo Buie had 20 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists, Chase Audige added 16 points and Northwestern returned from an eight-day COVID-19 pause to beat Wisconsin 66-63 on Monday night in Evanston.
Neither team led by more than 4 points in a second half with 16 lead changes. Wisconsin struggled down the stretch, making just one of its final 10 shots from the field.
Matthew Nicholson, a 45.6% free-throw shooter, made 2 free throws with 2:18 remaining to give Northwestern a 64-62 lead. Neither team would score again until Robbie Beran, an 83% free-throw shooter, added 2 more at the stripe with 26.5 seconds left to give the Wildcats a two-possession lead.
Wisconsin missed 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions before Chucky Hepburn was fouled on a 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds left. Hepburn missed the first free throw, made the second and intentionally missed the third, but Nicholson secured the rebound.
Nicholson finished with 7 points and 6 rebounds for Northwestern (13-5, 4-3 Big Ten). The Wildcats snapped a seven-game losing streak in the series with its first win against Wisconsin since Feb. 1, 2018.
Jordan Davis scored a career-high 15 points for Wisconsin (12-6, 4-4). Hepburn added 12 points, Tyler Wahl 11 and Connor Essegian 10.
Carter Gilmore tipped in a miss just before the halftime buzzer to get Wisconsin within 32-26 at the break and the Badgers started the second half on an 8-0 run to take their first lead since 2-0.
Northwestern hadn't played since Jan. 18. The Wildcats play at Nebraska on Wednesday and against Minnesota on Saturday.