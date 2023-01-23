Illinois natives who could be selected in the 2023 NFL draft

Iowa defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Associated Press

Arizona State running back Xazavian Valladay looks to fend off Arizona safety Christian Young (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. Arizona won 38-35. Associated Press

Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed runs with the ball after making a catch against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in College Park, Md. Associated Press

Illinois offensive lineman Alex Palczewski (63) holds the Land of Lincoln Trophy as he runs on the field with linebacker Tarique Barnes (8) after Illinois defeated Northwestern 41-3 in an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Associated Press

Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell throws during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. Associated Press

Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta (84) runs up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Michigan won 27-14. Associated Press

Purdue wide receiver Charlie Jones (15) runs with the ball past Michigan defensive back R.J. Moten during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. Associated Press

Texas A&M defensive back Antonio Johnson (27) defends against Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. A&M won 23-21. Associated Press

Illinois tight end Luke Ford (82) tries to break a tackle by Iowa linebacker Seth Benson (44) after catching a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 33-23. Associated Press

Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley (19) reaches up to catch a touchdown pass in the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Notre Dame in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Associated Press

The NFL Draft is about three months away. The annual NFL combine, where many of the top prospects will show off their talents in front of NFL scout, is coming up next month.

Some 260 or so players will hear their names called in late April's draft. There are at least a dozen or so prospects who grew up in Illinois hoping to hear their names called. Here's a list of 12 college football players from Illinois who could be drafted this spring. Even if they aren't selected in the draft, these players will likely have a chance to try out with teams during rookie minicamps this spring.

Jahleel Billingsley, TE (Phillips Academy/Texas)

A Chicago native, Billingsley helped Phillips win a Class 5A state championship in 2017. Billingsley declared for the draft after one season with the Longhorns, during which he served a six-game NCAA suspension. Prior to his one season at Texas, Billingsley played for Alabama, catching two passes in a national championship win over Ohio State two years ago.

Luke Ford, TE (Carterville High/U of I)

Ford originally played at Georgia as a freshman before transferring closer to home. He appeared in 32 games over the past three seasons at Illinois. He caught 27 passes for 217 yards and 2 touchdowns over the course of three seasons in Champaign.

Antonio Johnson, S (East St. Louis Senior High/Texas A&M)

Johnson, a junior, declared early for the draft. He was a second-team AP All-SEC selection in 2022. He finished his 2022 season with 71 total tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 3 QB hits and 1 pass break up. Per ESPN, he ranks as the No. 2 safety in this year's draft and could potentially be a first-round pick.

Charlie Jones, WR (Deerfield High/Purdue)

After transferring from Iowa to Purdue for his final year of eligibility, Jones had a breakout season in 2022. He caught 110 passes for 1,361 yards and 12 touchdowns. He helped Purdue win the Big Ten West. He began his college career at Buffalo before transferring to Iowa.

Sam LaPorta, TE (Highland High/Iowa)

LaPorta could join a long list of Iowa tight ends to make it in the NFL. He caught 58 passes for 657 yards and 1 touchdown for the Hawkeyes in 2022. It was his second consecutive year with at least 50 catches for 600 yards. LaPorta grew up in Highland near St. Louis.

Northwestern cornerback Cameron Mitchell talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Indianapolis. - Associated Press

Mitchell was a four-year starter at Bolingbrook. At Northwestern, he blossomed into a starter in 2021 and 2022. He totaled 52 tackles last season with 1 sack, 2.5 tackles for loss, 9 pass break ups, 1 interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Aidan O'Connell, QB (Stevenson High/Purdue)

O'Connell started each of the last two seasons for the Boilermakers and led them to a bowl game both years. In 2022, he threw for 3,490 yards with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions and led Purdue to a Big Ten West division title. O'Connell originally walked on at Purdue in 2017 after playing high school football at Stevenson.

Alex Palczewski, OL (Prospect High/U of I)

Palczewski set a Big Ten record and tied the FBS record with 65 career starts at Illinois. The Mount Prospect native primarily played tackle during his career, including nearly every snap at right tackle in 2022. He was a third-team AP All-American last season.

Jayden Reed, WR (Naperville Central and Metea Valley/Michigan State)

Reed began his college career at Western Michigan before transferring to Michigan State. As a fifth-year senior in 2022, Reed caught 55 passes for 636 yards and 5 touchdowns. A year earlier, he was a 1,000-yard receiver with 10 touchdowns as a junior.

Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski warms up before an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in College Park, Md. - Associated Press

According to many draft analysts, Skoronski appears likely to be one of the first offensive tackles drafted in 2023. After only three seasons at Northwestern, the Maine South grad is likely to be a first-round pick, and could potentially be a top 10 pick.

Xazavian Valladay, RB (Brother Rice/Arizona State)

Vallady, who is from Chicago, played four seasons at Wyoming before transferring to Arizona State for his final year of eligibility. He rushed for 1,192 yards and 16 touchdowns as the featured back for the Sun Devils last season. He also caught 37 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns.

Lukas Van Ness, DE (Barrington High/Iowa)

Van Ness has risen up draft boards following a 2022 season in which he totaled 6.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss. He has played only two seasons of college ball after redshirting his freshman year in 2020. He played defensive tackle in 2021 before switching to defensive end last season. NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah had Van Ness in the top 10 of his most recent mock draft.