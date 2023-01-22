Lincicome: Where have you gone Barry, Roger...Sammy? Without you, hall of fame ballot is boring
Posted1/22/2023 6:30 AM
Bernie Lincicome says save A-Rod and Manny Ramirez, we are back to a clean MLB Hall of Fame ballot and it is pretty dull -- especially considering the ballot is missing Barry Bonds, Sammy Sosa and Roger Clemons.
Article Comments
