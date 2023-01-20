Tauchman joining Cubs on minor-league deal; Mancini signing official

Outfielder Mike Tauchman, a Fremd High School product, has agreed to a minor-league contract with the Cubs. Trey Mancini officially joined the Cubs Friday on a two-year, $14 million contract. Associated Press

Outfielder Mike Tauchman, a 2009 Fremd High School graduate, is coming home.

According to MILB.com, the 32-year-old Tauchman signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs and is expected to be invited to major-league camp when spring training opens in Mesa, Ariz., next month.

Tauchman played college baseball at Bradley and was voted Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year in 2013 before being drafted in the 10th round by the Rockies.

Debuting with Colorado in 2017, Tauchman hit .153/.265/.203 over two seasons before being traded to the Yankees.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder had a breakout year with New York in 2019, slashing .277/.361/.504 with 13 home runs and 47 RBI in 87 games.

Tauchman spent parts of three seasons with the Yankees and was with the Giants in 2021.

Last year, he played for the Hanwha Eagles in the Korea Baseball Organization and hit .289/.366/.430 with 12 homers and 43 RBI in 144 games.

Done deal:

The Cubs officially signed first baseman/outfielder/designated hitter Trey Mancini to a two-year contract Friday.

The deal is reportedly worth $14 million.

To clear a spot on the 40-man roster, left-handed pitcher Anthony Kay was designated for assignment.

The 30-year-old Mancini has hit .265/.330/.457 with 125 home runs 372 RBI over six seasons with the Orioles and Astros.

Last year, the right-handed hitter slashed .239/.319/.391 with 18 homers and 63 RBI in 143 games with Baltimore and Houston.

Mancini hit .291/.364/.535 with 35 home runs and 97 RBI for the Orioles in 2019. He missed the entire 2020 season recovering from Stage 3 colon cancer surgery.

The 27-year-old Kay was claimed off waivers from the Blue Jays on Dec. 23. Over parts of four seasons with Toronto, he was 4-2 with a 5.48 ERA in 28 games (7 starts).