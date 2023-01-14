Baseball Way Back: How John Hiller's career came back to life after a heart attack

Detroit Tigers pitcher John Hiller, is shown March 5, 1979. Hiller overcame the odds and became the American League's top reliever two years after suffering a heart attack. Associated Press

Detroit Tigers pitcher John Hiller warms up for the third inning of game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Detroit Tuesday, June 15, 1977. Hiller overcame the odds and became the American League's top reliever two years after suffering a heart attack. Associated Press

In 1973, the Sporting News named Detroit Tigers reliever John Hiller the American League Comeback Player of the Year and the Fireman of the Year.

But another award he received, from the American Heart Association in 1974 -- the Heart of the Year Award sums up Hiller's remarkable achievements that season.

The Tigers learned in February 1971 that Hiller had suffered a heart attack at his Duluth, Minnesota home. The 27-year-old pitcher had actually suffered the coronary occlusion in January, but didn't notify the ballclub because he didn't know how serious it was.

Expressing surprise at the diagnosis, Hiller told the press he hadn't been doing any heavy work or running. He said he woke up one day, had a cup of coffee and lit up a cigarette. "It was strange -- a heaviness in my chest." He said it reminded him of when had pneumonia in 1966, so he put out the cigarette.

Later, he said, he had another cigarette and had the same feeling, "So I didn't smoke the rest of the day." After suffering pains in the night, he called his doctor, who ordered him to the emergency room.

The Canadian left-hander had broken in with the Tigers in 1965 and was a member of the 1968 team that beat the St. Louis Cardinals in the World Series. That year, he entered the baseball record books by striking out the first six batters he faced in a start against Cleveland. The previous record, five, was held by seven pitchers, including the Big Train, Walter Johnson, and Bob Gibson. He closed out his 1970 season by tying an AL strikeout mark, on Oct. 1, when he fanned seven Cleveland hitters in a row in a two-hit, 1-0 shutout. But it was the last game for Tigers manager Mayo Smith, who was fired, and, during spring training of 1971 it appeared it had been Hiller's last game as well.

It turned out that high cholesterol, not smoking, was the culprit in Hiller's attack, even though he had been a smoker since age 13.

Hiller had a fondness for steaks smothered in mushrooms and baked potatoes bathed in butter.

Hiller was optimistic in his prognostication to Detroit Free Press on March 26, talking about pitching by midseason. He said he had been doing light calisthenics and had dieted to 180 pounds, 30 pounds under his 1970 playing weight, telling the reporter, "I had an electrocardiogram two weeks ago and the doctors said it didn't even look like I had ever had a heart attack."

By April, Hiller was back in the clubhouse but only as a visitor. Despite his intention to return by midseason, he would undergo intestinal surgery to reduce cholesterol in his blood and miss the entire season. Hiller said doctors removed seven feet of intestine, lowering "my cholesterol level to that of a baby's."

Considering that the high-strung Billy Martin replaced Mayo Smith as manager, perhaps the delayed return was a blessing in disguise.

Talk of a comeback revived in August 1971, with Hiller telling the Associated Press he weighed 160 pounds and was active during his extended offseason. "I have a job in Duluth selling furniture. I play golf and paddleball whenever I can. I've been throwing and running, too."

In spring training in 1972, however, the Tigers proceeded with caution based on medical advice, letting Hiller return, but as a coach with the Lakeland, Florida farm club in the Florida State League.

Hiller was certain that the on-the-field death of a Lions football player at the Tigers' home park in October was weighing on the mind of Tigers brass.

"For one thing, Chuck Hughes of the Detroit Lions died of a heart attack last fall on the same field where I'd be pitching. I'm sure this is in their minds," he said.

In July, though, on the recommendation of a leading heart specialist, who said he was clear of heart attack symptoms, the Tigers reactivated Hiller. The time in Lakeland had not been wasted -- the pitching coach taught him a changeup that would turn his career around.

At first, the team intended to use him as a batting practice pitcher, but then outrighted pitcher Les Cain to their Toledo farm club to make room for Hiller.

In Chicago against the White Sox July 8, Hiller made his "second" major league debut, pitching the middle three innings in relief. The results were mixed -- he struck out Carlos May and Pat Kelly but yielded a two-run homer to Dick Allen -- but considering the odds against him ever pitching, it was an incredible triumph.

Hiller pitched more than 44 innings that season, with a 2.03 ERA and a 1-2 record.

The win was a complete-game, five-hit victory over Milwaukee on Oct. 1, following which he said, "I go at this game with a little different attitude than I used to. Before my sickness, I was more uptight every time I pitched. I used to get nervous warming up. Now I don't worry about tomorrow. If I do well, I do well. If I don't -- well, there'll always be another day."

Better yet, Hiller would be the winning pitcher in Game 4 of the American League championship series against Oakland.

The next season, 1973, would be the season of a lifetime for him. He would finish with a 10-5 record and a 1.44 ERA, lead the league in appearances, 65, games finished, 60, and saves, with 38, a major league single-season record until Dan Quisenberry broke it with 45 in 1983. Bill James would call it the most valuable season by a relief pitcher in baseball history.

Hiller would continue to pitch into the 1980 season, retiring in May, having played for only one team in his career.

Later, reflecting back, Hiller said, "I had a decent career and I played the game right."

And, it must be added, of course, with a lot of heart.