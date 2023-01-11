Northwestern falls to Spencer, Rutgers

Cam Spencer hit six 3-pointers and finished with 23 points, both career highs, and Rutgers blew a late 10-point lead before closing the game with a 7-0 run to beat Northwestern 65-62 Wednesday night in Evanston.

A 3-pointer by Spencer gave Rutgers the lead with 14 seconds to go and the Scarlet Knights (12-5, 3-2 Big Ten) rebounded from a 78-65 loss at Iowa on Sunday which snapped a five-game win streak that included a 65-64 upset of then-No. 1 Purdue -- in which Spencer also hit the go-ahead 3.

Paul Mulcahy had 12 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals and a block for the Scarlet Knights. Aundre Hyatt scored 10 points and Clifford Omoruyi added 4 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks.

Rutgers led by as many as 10 points in the second half and Mulcahy hit a 3-pointer to give the Scarlet Knights a 52-43 lead with about 7 minutes to play. Chase Audige scored 7 points in a 10-0 spurt by Northwestern (12-4, 3-2) that started a 20-5 run that gave the Wildcats a 4-point lead when Julian Roper II hit a 3-pointer with 1:14 to play. Mulcahy answered with 2 free throws, Audige missed a jumper on the other end and Spencer hit a 3-pointer from the right wing to make it 63-62 with 14 seconds left.

After a Wildcats turnover, Spencer was fouled and made both 1-and-1 free throws to cap the scoring with 5 seconds remaining and Audige missed a potential tying 3 at the buzzer.

Boo Buie had 13 points and 7 assists and Ty Berry also scored 13 points for Northwestern. Audige added 12 points, 3 blocks and 2 steals.

Northwestern had been winners of seven of its last eight games, including a road win at No. 15 Indiana its last time out, but couldn't overcome a swarming Scarlet Knights defense -- which went in No. 6 nationally in opponents field-goal percentage (37.1%) -- and its own poor shooting.

Northwestern shot 41% (21 of 41) from the field and 37% (10 of 27) from 3-point range but made just 10 of 18 (56%) from the free-throw line.