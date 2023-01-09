Red Stars name new general manager

The Red Stars have named Michelle Lomnicki general manager.

The former Red Stars player was the club's associate general manager in 2022.

"Promoting Michelle to General Manager was an easy decision," Red Stars Chairwoman Kim Vendor Moffat said. "Her professionalism, work ethic and experience as both a former Red Star player and in the corporate sector make her uniquely qualified to lead soccer operations for the club."

Before being named associated general manager, Lomnicki served as director of camps and clinics for the club's youth program.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to head up the soccer operations for the Chicago Red Stars," Lomnicki said. "For over 14 years, this organization, the players, the staff and the fans have been home to me.

"It's where I started and ended my professional playing career, it's where I met my husband and started our family. While I'm not originally from here, half of my life has been spent living as a Chicagoan and knowing how championship-hungry fans are in this great city. I'm ready for the challenge of taking this club into a new era of pro women's soccer.

Lomnicki who played for the club in 2009 and from 2012-2015 scored 3 goals and added 4 assists in 48 games.