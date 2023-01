NWSL bans former Red Stars coach, fines team $1.5 million

Portland Thorns fans hold signs during the first half of the team's National Women's Soccer League soccer match against the Houston Dash in Portland, Ore., Oct. 6, 2021. An investigation commissioned by the NWSL and its players union found "widespread misconduct" directed at players dating back to the beginnings nearly a decade ago of the country's top women's professional league. Associated Press

Chicago Red Stars head coach Rory Dames stands pitch side during the second half of the NWSL Championship soccer match against Washington Spirit Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Louisville, Kentucky. Associated Press

The National Women's Soccer League permanently banned four coaches Monday -- including Rory Dames, formerly of the Chicago Red Stars -- as part of disciplinary action taken against several individuals and teams in response to an investigation into alleged abuse and misconduct in the league.

The Red Stars were also fined $1.5 million.

Banned alongside Dames are former North Carolina Coach Paul Riley, former Washington Spirit coach Richie Burke and former Racing Louisville coach Christy Holly. Also, former Utah Royals coach Craig Harrington and former Gotham general manager Alyse LaHue were suspended from working in the NWSL for two years, until Jan. 9, 2025.

The NWSL and its players association announced results late last month of its investigation, which found "widespread misconduct" directed at players dating back to the beginnings of the league nearly a decade ago.

The investigation stemmed from allegations of harassment and sexual coercion made by two former players against Riley, who was among five NWSL coaches who were either dismissed or resigned amid claims of misconduct in 2021. U.S. Soccer also investigated reported misconduct in the league.

"The league will continue to prioritize implementing and enhancing the policies, programs and systems that put the health and safety of our players first," NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman said in a statement Monday. "Those actions are fundamental to the future of our league, especially as we build a league that strengthens our players' ability to succeed and prosper on and off the pitch."

A number of other individuals will be allowed to return to positions in the NWSL on certain conditions, including acknowledging misconduct, participating in training and committing to appropriate behavior. They included former Reign coach Farid Benstiti, former Houston Dash coaches Vera Pauw and James Clarkson, former Orlando Pride coach Amanda Cromwell and assistants Sam Greene and Aline Reis.

In addition to the Red Stars' fine, the Portland Thorns were fined $1 million, Racing Louisville $200,000 and the North Carolina Courage $100,000. The Regin and Gotham were each fined $50,000.