Bears sign 7 practice squad players to futures contracts
Updated 1/9/2023 4:08 PM
The Bears signed seven players to futures contracts Monday, one day after their 2022 season came to an end. Those seven players will be on the 90-man roster heading into 2023.
Signed Monday were tight end Chase Allen, safety Adrian Colbert, linebacker Kuony Deng, offensive tackle Kellen Diesch, defensive end Gerri Green, tight end/fullback Jake Tonges and receiver Nsimba Webster.
Futures contracts can be given to anyone who was not on the 53-man roster. They are usually at the league's minimum salary and don't count against the team's salary cap until the new league year begins in March.
All seven of the players the Bears signed Monday were previously on the team's practice squad.
