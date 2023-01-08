Bears notes: Brisker 'had to step away' after friend Hamlin collapsed

Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker (9) breaks up a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Chicago. Associated Press

Jaquan Brisker needed some time to himself this week.

Brisker, a safety whom the Bears picked in the second round of last year's draft, had a hard time processing what happened to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin this week. Like Hamlin, Brisker grew up in Pittsburgh. They have known each other since about eighth grade, Brisker said, and trained together at times.

After Sunday's Bears loss to the Vikings at Soldier Field, Brisker spoke publicly about his friend for the first time since Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati.

"Going throughout the week, really just mentally it was bad," Brisker said. "[I] really had to step away from the facility for a little bit and collect my thoughts. Once everything got [better] everything lifted off my shoulders."

Support for Hamlin was apparent all across the NFL this weekend. The Bears outlined the No. 3 (Hamlin wears No. 3) in blue at the 30-yard line on the grass at Soldier Field. Hamlin remains in critical condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but he is breathing on his own and talking. He tweeted throughout the Bills game on Sunday from his hospital bed.

Brisker took a personal day Wednesday and didn't return to practice until Thursday. Many players were affected by what happened to Hamlin, whether they knew him or not. Brisker said he appreciated the support of his team and coaches.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus said he knows every person processes things differently. He wanted to give Brisker some space.

"The coaches were by our side for anyone who needed it," Brisker said. "That was a difficult time in football, and just in the world, period. You never want to see something like that happen to anyone. … I feel like the staff and everybody did a great job of having our back."

Jones scores touchdown:

Velus Jones Jr. chose a reflective tone to make sense of what ultimately proved to be a difficult 3-14 season.

"In life itself, including football, everything is a lesson," said Jones, a 2022 third-round draft choice. "God don't make no mistakes. Using this fuel going into next season will be major and [will] turn this whole thing around."

The 14 losses speak for themselves. The Bears' offense, while maintaining the league's top rushing attack, finished in the bottom half of the NFL in scoring and yards.

Individually, Jones endured perhaps an uneven 12-game campaign. He battled fumble trouble on special teams early in the season and had just seven catches for 107 receiving yards.

In the last five weeks of the season, however, Jones amassed 425 kick-return yards, and also had a flashy 42-yard touchdown run Sunday that helped eclipse the Bears' single-season rushing record set in 1984.

"That's good, but overall, the bigger picture, it's about the team," Jones said about breaking the mark. "We didn't have the season we wanted to, but it's about everybody coming back to work and putting your all into this organization for the better."

Jones feels he finished the season on a high-note.

"Yeah, I do," Jones Jr. said. "... I gave my all for my teammates and they gave their all for me."

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery, right, leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Chicago. The Vikings won 29-13. - Associated Press

David Montgomery stepped out toward midfield with friends and family. An hour after the Bears' season finale ended, Montgomery wanted a photo in his home stadium.

It's possible the running back has played his final game as a member of the Bears.

Montgomery's rookie contract is up in March. He could become a free agent, unless the Bears can work out a new deal, or unless they opt to use the franchise tag on him. The future, for Montgomery, is unknown.

"This one's just a little more emotional just because of the uncertainty that's next," Montgomery said after the game. "But I love being here. Like I said, I feel like I've done everything I could. We're just going to see what's next. I appreciate all the Bears fans and everybody who supported me and, hopefully, I'm still here."

Bears general manager Ryan Poles referenced Montgomery as one of his "favorite" players just a few months ago. But this is business, whether both sides like each other or not.

Asked if he thinks there's a chance he'll be back in Chicago next season, Montgomery said, "Who knows."

Montgomery finished the season with 801 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 201 carries. He also caught 34 passes for 316 yards and a touchdown. He has been the featured back in Chicago since he was selected with a third-round draft pick in 2018 out of Iowa State.

He is due for a raise. The question is: Will the Bears be the team to give it to him?

"I love this organization," Montgomery said of the Bears. "I don't know if you can find any other places like this."