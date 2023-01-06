Neuqua Valley graduate Gronowski gets second chance as QB in FCS title game with South Dakota St.

QB Mark Gronowski, of the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, breaks loose for a big gain against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, SD during a December game. Neuqua Valley graduate Gronowski will be starting in his second FCS title game for South Dakota State on Sunday. Photo by Dave Eggen/Inertia

QB Mark Gronowski, of the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, looks to pass against Indiana State. Neuqua Valley graduate Gronowski will be starting in his second FCS title game for South Dakota State on Sunday. Photo by Dave Eggen/Inertia

QB Mark Gronowski, of the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, passes the ball against the Missouri State Bears during a September game. Neuqua Valley graduate Gronowski will be starting in his second FCS title game for South Dakota State on Sunday. Photo by Dave Eggen/Inertia

During the spring of 2019, Mark Gronowski shared reps at quarterback with J.J. McCarthy for Midwest Boom, the Naperville-based seven-on-seven program.

That pair was hoping to bring some serious noise to the college football world this weekend, but McCarthy's Michigan team lost in the playoff semifinals last week against TCU.

"I was really hoping J.J. was going to get a chance at winning that game, so it could be back-to-back, Sunday and Monday, if we both won championships it would have been really cool," Gronowski said. "We've known each other for a long time, probably since around eighth grade."

Gronowski, a Neuqua Valley High School grad, still has a chance to bring home a national title. He'll start for South Dakota State in Sunday's FCS title game against North Dakota State in Frisco, Texas (1 p.m., ABC).

This will be Gronowski's second start in the FCS title game, and the first one didn't go well at all. Playing a spring season in 2021 due to the pandemic, he went down with a torn ACL on the first series of the championship game against Sam Houston State.

Gronowski was able to jog on the sideline to test his knee, but when it became obvious he couldn't return, he watched from the sideline as the Jackrabbits lost 23-21 in their first title game appearance.

The injury meant having surgery and missing all of last season, but he's gone two-for-two in title game appearances as the starting QB. He was true freshmen during the 2021 spring season.

"I wouldn't change the way it happened at all, other than maybe winning that game," Gronowski said. "It's changed a lot of how I approach the game and I've learned a lot since that injury and having that drive to get back to where I am now."

While recovering from ACL surgery, the 2021 fall season served as sort of a year in the classroom. Gronowski said he learned from signaling in plays from the sideline, and was taught some good lessons about watching film and game prep from grad transfer QB Chris Oladokun.

This year, Gronowski is running slightly less than he did as a freshman, down from 577 yards to 351. His completion accuracy has increased to 65%, passing yards per game are way up and he has thrown 23 touchdowns, compared to 5 interceptions.

"He's a dual-threat quarterback. He can run and he can throw," South Dakota State coach John Stiegelmeier said. "But I think his greatest quality is his leadership and his confidence. That allows you to make great decisions and play up to your potential because of your preparation, and that's why I believe he's one of the top quarterbacks in FCS football."

The title game matchup is interesting, because it's sort of the FCS version of Ohio State-Michigan. Residents of Brookings, S.D. have been known to refer to North Dakota State as "that team up north."

"Coach Steig at the beginning of every fall camp, he's a big history nerd," Gronowski said. "He would always tell us all about the rivalry, the history of the rivalry, how it started and it kind of gets you into it a little bit. It's a rivalry that's been going on for 100-some years now.

"You can feel it throughout the entire town. Even when you're up in Fargo, the rivalry brings out the best and the worst in some people, which I really cool, I guess. It's always just a fun atmosphere, a fun game."

North Dakota State has won nine of the last 11 FCS titles. South Dakota State is still looking for its first, but has won the last three regular-season meetings, including a 23-21 win at Fargo on Oct. 15.

"You can just see it based on the ticket prices and everything being sold out down there already," Gronowski said. "The buzz around town, the buzz around the team, everyone's really excited to get a chance to play one of the greatest dynasties in FCS or college football in general. We wouldn't want it any other way."

Twitter: @McGrawDHSports