Former Cub reliever Bill "Soup" Campbell dies at 75

Bob Chwedyk/bchwedyk@dailyherald.comFrom left, Randy Hundley, Eric Soderholm, history professor Tom DePalma and Bill Campbell share stories during professor DePalma's "History of Baseball" class at Harper College in 2008. Campbell, a top reliever of the 1970s and a key player during the Cubs rebuild of the early 1980s, died around noon Friday, his close friend, former Cubs outfielder Gene Hiser said.

Bill "Soup" Campbell, a top reliever of the 1970s and a key player during the Cubs rebuild of the early 1980s, died around noon Friday, his close friend, former Cubs outfielder Gene Hiser said.

Hiser said Campbell, 75, of Palatine, succumbed after a long battle with cancer.

Campbell, who was born in Michigan and raised in California, joined the Minnesota Twins organization after serving in the Army. His service included nearly a year's stint in Vietnam.

He made his major-league debut with the Twins in 1973 and established himself as a reliable reliever, winning the first Rolaids Relief Award in 1976, when he won 17 games and saved 20.

He won the award again in 1977 with the Boston Red Sox, when he earned a league-leading 31 saves.

Campbell, whose nickname was a reference to the soup company, came to the Cubs as a free agent following the 1981 season. In 1983, he led the league in appearances by pitching in 82 games.

Campbell was known for a distinctive delivery.

Hiser said, "I used to say, 'Bill you threw everything at him. Your arms, your legs, your elbows.'" (And) he would hide the baseball unbelievably."

The Cubs traded Campbell to the Phillies in 1984 for two players who were pivotal to the 1984 NL East champions, Bob Dernier and Gary Matthews.

After his final season in 1987, Campbell pitched in the Senior Professional Baseball Association and then became a pitching coach in the Milwaukee Brewers organization, joining the big club as the Brewers pitching coach in 1999.

Hiser, who lives in Hoffman Estates, said he and Campbell enjoyed participating in charity golf events together.

Hiser said he was "a great person. Everybody who met him couldn't believe what a gentleman he was. Everybody that met him was impressed by him."

Campbell is survived by his wife Linda, a professor at Harper College, three children, Emily, Marnie and Joseph, and four grandchildren.