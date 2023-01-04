Cubs reportedly ink Hosmer to one-year deal

On Wednesday, the Cubs reportedly signed 33-year-old Eric Hosmer to a one-year contract. Still a solid defensive first baseman and a four-time Gold Glove winner, Hosmer's offensive production has slipped in recent years. Associated Press

After leading minor-league baseball with 119 RBI and tying for third with 36 home runs while hitting .309/.379/.606 in 137 games with high Class A South Bend, AA Tennessee and AAA Iowa last season, Matt Mervis is positioned to be the Cubs' starting first baseman on Opening Day.

But just in case the emerging prospect flounders, a more experienced hand will be available.

On Wednesday, the Cubs reportedly signed 33-year-old Eric Hosmer to a one-year contract.

Still a solid defensive first baseman and a four-time Gold Glove winner, Hosmer's offensive production has slipped in recent years.

Splitting last season between the Padres and Red Sox, Hosmer hit a combined .268/.334/.382 with 8 home runs and 44 RBI in 104 games.

After spending his first seven years with Kansas City and helping the Royals win the 2015 World Series, Hosmer exited as a free agent and signed an eight-year, $144 million contract with San Diego before the 2018 season.

The Padres are still on the hook for most of the $39 million Hosmer is owed over the next three years.

Local look:

The Cubs reportedly signed left-handed pitcher Ryan Borucki to a minor-league contract.

A Mundelein High School graduate, the 28-year-old Borucki is 10-9 with a 4.45 ERA over five seasons with the Blue Jays and Mariners.

Borucki debuted with Toronto in 2018 and was 4-6 with a 3.87 ERA in 17 starts.

Uelmen traded:

After designating right-hander Erich Uelmen for assignment in late December, the Cubs traded the relief pitcher to the Phillies on Wednesday.

In 25 games for the Cubs last season, Uelmen was 2-1 with a 4.67 ERA.

Cubs Convention update:

A limited number of Friday-only (Jan. 13) passes for the 36th annual Cubs Convention will go on sale to the general public Thursday.

There is a limit of six Friday passes per household and each pass is $50 plus convenience fees.

To purchase Cubs Convention passes, hotel packages or to view the current Cubs Convention schedule, visit www.cubs.com/convention.