Cubs reportedly ink Hosmer to deal

    Four-time Gold Glover Eric Hosmer has agreed to a deal with the Cubs, according to a report from ESPN's Jesse Rogers on Wednesday.

 
Updated 1/4/2023 3:33 PM

Four-time Gold Glover Eric Hosmer has agreed to a deal with the Cubs, according to a report from ESPN's Jesse Rogers on Wednesday. The club has not confirmed the move.

The Cubs would be Hosmer's third team in the span of a year, after he spent parts of last season with the Padres and Red Sox, who released him in late December.

