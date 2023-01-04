Cubs reportedly ink Hosmer to deal

Four-time Gold Glover Eric Hosmer has agreed to a deal with the Cubs, according to a report from ESPN's Jesse Rogers on Wednesday. Associated Press

Four-time Gold Glover Eric Hosmer has agreed to a deal with the Cubs, according to a report from ESPN's Jesse Rogers on Wednesday. The club has not confirmed the move.

The Cubs would be Hosmer's third team in the span of a year, after he spent parts of last season with the Padres and Red Sox, who released him in late December.