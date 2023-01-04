Boys wrestling: Top 20

No. 1 Marmion (9-0-0) Flavin champions

No. 2 St. Charles East (15-1-0) Davino + Munaretto unstoppable

No. 3 Prospect (19-2-0) Knights' lineup loaded

No. 4 Hersey (7-0-0) Huskies' depth shows in tournaments

No. 5 Libertyville (12-3-0) Wildcats show well at The Flavin

No. 6 Glenbard North (9-5-0) Panthers boast four in Top 10

No. 7 Antioch (11-1-0) Half of lineup rated in 2A Top 10

No. 8 Batavia (5-11-0) Watch Garcia, Huck, Andrews, Fetterolf

No. 9 Warren (6-3-0) Devils have young, talented lineup

No. 10 Schaumburg (10-1-0) Brady Phelps No. 4 at 113 in state

No 11 York (16-7-0) Parisi, Berger, VanSleet terrific trio

No. 12 Hinsdale Cen. (13-4-0) Tavoso-Ivanisevic dynamic

No. 13 Wauconda (8-1-0) Bulldogs' strength at lower weights

No. 14 Naperville Cen. (12-7-0) Big dual at DeKalb this week

No. 15 Fremd (4-3-0) Gosz one of the best at 126

No. 16 Grayslake C. (5-5-0) Alanis, Jens, Cramer potential champs

No. 17 Conant (4-2-0) Ethan Stiles after third state title

No. 18 Downers North (7-7-0) Bielawski + Konder lead the way

No. 19 South Elgin (7-2-0) UEC favorites

No. 20 Downers South (5-4-0) Luke Swan wins Mid-States Classic