 

Boys wrestling: Top 20

  • Warren's Aaron Stewart, left, wrestles Downers Grove North's Harrison Konder in the 152-pound finals at Hinsdale Central earlier this season. Both Warren and Downers Grove North are among the top 20 teams in the Daily Herald's midseason rankings.

      Warren's Aaron Stewart, left, wrestles Downers Grove North's Harrison Konder in the 152-pound finals at Hinsdale Central earlier this season. Both Warren and Downers Grove North are among the top 20 teams in the Daily Herald's midseason rankings. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Updated 1/4/2023 9:48 AM

No. 1 Marmion (9-0-0) Flavin champions

No. 2 St. Charles East (15-1-0) Davino + Munaretto unstoppable

No. 3 Prospect (19-2-0) Knights' lineup loaded

No. 4 Hersey (7-0-0) Huskies' depth shows in tournaments

No. 5 Libertyville (12-3-0) Wildcats show well at The Flavin

No. 6 Glenbard North (9-5-0) Panthers boast four in Top 10

No. 7 Antioch (11-1-0) Half of lineup rated in 2A Top 10

No. 8 Batavia (5-11-0) Watch Garcia, Huck, Andrews, Fetterolf

No. 9 Warren (6-3-0) Devils have young, talented lineup

No. 10 Schaumburg (10-1-0) Brady Phelps No. 4 at 113 in state

No 11 York (16-7-0) Parisi, Berger, VanSleet terrific trio

No. 12 Hinsdale Cen. (13-4-0) Tavoso-Ivanisevic dynamic

No. 13 Wauconda (8-1-0) Bulldogs' strength at lower weights

No. 14 Naperville Cen. (12-7-0) Big dual at DeKalb this week

No. 15 Fremd (4-3-0) Gosz one of the best at 126

No. 16 Grayslake C. (5-5-0) Alanis, Jens, Cramer potential champs

No. 17 Conant (4-2-0) Ethan Stiles after third state title

No. 18 Downers North (7-7-0) Bielawski + Konder lead the way

No. 19 South Elgin (7-2-0) UEC favorites

No. 20 Downers South (5-4-0) Luke Swan wins Mid-States Classic

