Jim O'Donnell: So this is New Year's? No shaking the shackles in The Captive Sports City

Is Michael Jordan's Steak House on Michigan Avenue in Chicago the closest to Chicago sports glory we're getting these days? Peter Barreras/AP Images for Michael Jordans Steak House, 2011

THE GHOSTS OF HOLIDAYS PAST -- for whatever torturous reason -- commanded a December eve trip to Chicago's black-magicked Boul Mich.

There were no flash mobs, which was a plus.

The busiest store was the four-story Starbucks Roastery Reserve. The herd beaning to get in curved around Erie. Three-hour parking, without validation, was $47.

Three blocks away, Trump Tower continued to desecrate the riverside space that once housed the common-man spirit of the Sun-Times and the Daily News.

They take paradise and put up a graceless prong to noxious profiteering.

THEN, ON THE EAST SIDE of North Michigan Avenue, was the cruelest visage of all -- a Michael Jordan's Steak House.

The sudden sight of it was mean, crunching, unusual -- a reminder of Chagall in a gallery of AI images,

Twenty-five years ago today, "The Last Dance" was heading for last call.

Some clung to the belief that even a businessman as calloused as Jerry Reinsdorf would not allow the hyper-gratuitous breakup of the most theatrical dynasty in the history of major sports champions.

But he did, primarily to prove that he could.

IF THE FINAL CHAMPIONSHIP of Jordan in 1998 was a lamentable landmark, the last five years among the major sports teams in Chicago have been about little but hollow endings.

None have flourished. Postseason appearances have been sporadic. Thoughts of a championship anytime soon are laughable.

For the shackled fan, there is little reason left to believe -- or watch or pay.

Chicago has indeed devolved in The Captive Sports City.

Aiding that captivity is a preponderantly compliant and redundant sports media that lacks the courage, talent and smarts to motivate owners to make local teams better.

A LOOK AT WHERE ALL WAS on Jan. 1, 2018, and where all is today:

The Bears

Jan. 1, 2018 -- John Fox was departing after a 5-11 campaign. Ryan Pace and Mitch Trubisky were in place, to be joined by Matt Nagy and Khalil Mack. There would be a promising 12-4 campaign in 2018. Then nothing but Cody Parkey's double-doink and a new wave of "McCaskeyism."

Today -- A 3-12 outfit living on the curious idea that Ryan Poles, Matt Eberflus and Justin Fields will prove to be enduring answers. Poor Poles can't even grasp the risk/reward of playing Fields deep into a lost season behind a sieve-like offensive line.

The Cubs

Jan. 1, 2018 -- Still high in flight off the 2016 World Series crown. Theo Epstein remained in control and Joe Maddon won the NL Central with ring-wearing charismatics like Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber. Dreams of extended "happy together" were touching the vinelines.

Today -- Tedious and mainly meandering marionettes who have 81 scheduled shows each year at one of Our Town's top tourist venues. Jed Hoyer is an Eskimo pie trying to counter global warming. The Ricketts family conquered Tom Tunney and Wrigleyville, and now all is coda.

The White Sox

Jan. 1, 2018 -- Rick Renteria had unknowingly begun his four-year run as the sacrificial face of a rebuild with a 67-95 mark. The Sox finished last in the AL Central, 35 games behind the Indians. Tim Anderson and Jose Abreu would prove to be the only keepers off an outfit that belonged in Triple-A.

Today -- Reinsdorf's toxic touch torpedoed any happy crescendo to the extended rebuild with his unsuccessful ring alerting of Tony La Russa -- the unfortunate "Sleepy Senor." Remaining Sox fans are Sox fans for the most part because they were born that way. A franchise that should be for sale.

The Bulls

Jan. 1, 2018 -- Gar Forman still had more than two seasons to go as one of the loopy improbables in franchise history. Fred Hoiberg was 13-23 with a starting lineup that included Lauri Markkanen, Kris Dunn, Justin Holiday, Denzel Washington and Robin Lopez. Zach LaVine played only 24 games because of knee problems, and the final toll was 27-55.

Today -- Schizophrenia rules. Billy Donovan remains a solid basketball coach, but you can't force-feed solidarity and consistent coherency in the modern NBA. DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso are stallions. LaVine and his nonsensical contract are proof of "The Curse of the Breakup." Are Lonzo Ball and his overbearing father laughing at Arturas Karnisovas?

The Blackhawks

Jan. 1, 2018 -- Joel Quenneville and the core of his third Stanley Cup champs hit the New Year 18-14-6. Any who could have envisioned the dire straits ahead are cosmic-class psychics. Despite primetimers like Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews and Alex DeBrincat, the Hawks slid home last in the Central at 33-39-10. The sex scandal was yet to shotgun.

Today -- An organization more embarrassing than the holiday service of Southwest Airlines. The team's broadcast booth has been leveled, the on-ice product is for paying poltroons only, and the rank imperiousness seeping out of the hierarchy is worthy of Shakespeare's "Richard III."

SO THE GHOSTS OF HOLIDAYS PAST mingle with the realities of The Captive Sports City present.

A grand New Year in sports awaits some cities in America.

Just not for shackled hometown fans anywhere near Chicago's black-magicked Boul Mich.

• Jim O'Donnell's Sports and Media column appears Sunday and Thursday. Reach him at jimodonnelldh@yahoo.com. All communications may be considered for publication.