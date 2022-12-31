Windy City Bulls comeback bid falls short against Motor City

The Windy City Bulls, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, came up short against the Motor City Cruise, falling 122-108 Saturday morning in Detroit, Michigan.

Chicago Bulls Two-Way guard Carlik Jones led Windy City with 31 points on 12-for-15 shooting.

It was a competitive opening quarter, with the Cruise jumping out to a six-point edge after the first 12 minutes. Windy City kept it close for most of the second period, but Motor City caught fire late in the half to take a 62-49 lead into the break.

Jones got going in the second half for Windy City, as the 6-foot guard from Louisville scored 25 of his 31 points after the intermission. The Bulls managed to get within five points of the Cruise late in the third quarter but couldn't complete the comeback attempt, falling to the Cruise by 14.

Windy City guard Ethan Thompson chipped in 17 points and four assists.

Motor City was led by a 42-point, 17-rebound double-double from Devontae Cacok.

With the loss, Windy City dropped to 0-2 in the regular season, while Motor City improved to 1-2.

Next, the Bulls travel to Fort Wayne, Indiana to take on the Mad Ants on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.