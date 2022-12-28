Images: Associated Press sports photos of 2022
Associated Press shares some their best sports photos of the year covering various fields of play.
Jessie Diggins celebrates during a venue ceremony after winning the bronze medal in the women's sprint free cross-country skiing competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
Associated Press
Participants recover at the finish line during the Women's Mass Start Free 10km event at the Tour de Ski in Val di Fiemme, Trento, Italy, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
Associated Press
Frost covers a face shield of a volunteer before the start of the women's 7.5km + 7.5km skiathlon cross-country skiing competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
Associated Press
A Georgia fan waits for the start of the College Football Playoff championship football game against Alabama Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis.
Associated Press
Vanessa James and Eric Radford, of Canada, compete in the pairs short program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Beijing.
Associated Press
Mikaela Shiffrin, of the United States sits on the side of the course after skiing out in the first run of the women's slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.
Associated Press
New Zealand's Ben Harrington crashes into the edge of the course during the men's halfpipe qualification at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
Associated Press
Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) warms up before an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Los Angeles, Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
Associated Press
Horses work out in the rain at Churchill Downs Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 7.
Associated Press
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Adrian Houser rolls on his back after catching a ball hit by Baltimore Orioles' Austin Hays during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Monday, April 11, 2022, in Baltimore.
Associated Press
The Paris Saint Germain team celebrate winning the during French League One championship by lifting the trophy after the end of season game between PSG and Metz at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Associated Press
Spectators watch first round matches at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Associated Press
Switzerland's Martin Fuchs on Leone Jesi crashes as he competes in the Six Bars horse jumping competition at Rome's horse show, Saturday, May 28, 2022.
Associated Press
A member of Team Ukraine competes during the final of highlights of the artistic swimming at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, June 25, 2022.
Associated Press
Nia Ali, of the United States, falls while competing in a heat in the women's 100-meter hurdles at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Eugene, Ore.
Associated Press
Giarnni Regini-Moran of Team England competes in the Men's Parallel Bars finals at the Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
Associated Press
People prepare to start on their stand-up paddle (SUP) boards.
Associated Press
Spectators watch from a classic Citroen 2CV car as the pack passes during the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 202.5 kilometers (125.8 miles) with start in Roskilde and finish in Nyborg, Denmark, Saturday, July 2, 2022.
Associated Press
Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) celebrates after making a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas-Rio Grande Valley Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Associated Press
Philadelphia Flyers' Carter Hart waits to step out onto the ice before an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Associated Press
Oscar Mendez of Colombia's Independiente Medellin celebrates with his teammate Adrian Arregui after Arregui scored his side's 2nd goal against Paraguay's Guairena FC during a Copa Sudamericana soccer match at Defensores del Chaco stadium in Asuncion, Paraguay, Thursday, April 7, 2022.
Associated Press
Associated PressArgentina's Lionel Messi celebrates with the trophy in front of fans after winning the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Dec. 18, 2022. Argentina won 4-2 in a penalty shootout after the match ended tied 3-3.
