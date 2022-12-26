Bulls guard Caruso still sidelined by shoulder sprain

Bulls guard Alex Caruso was set to miss his second game Monday due to a couple of issues.

He was involved in a nasty collision with DeAndre Hunter in Atlanta last Wednesday, resulting in a concussion and right shoulder sprain. Bulls coach Billy Donovan suggested Monday the bigger issue right now is the shoulder.

"I don't know the timetable," Donovan said before facing the Houston Rockets. "He's gone through a series of the concussion protocol stuff, which he has passed. But the next part of him passing the concussion protocols is him doing some form of contact on the court. What's limited him doing that is his shoulder."

Caruso was reaching for an errant pass when his right shoulder and the side of his head collided with Hunter's shoulder. No foul was called on the play as the Bulls collected the steal and took off on a fast break.

Donovan said Caruso was still experiencing concussion symptoms when the Bulls played in New York on Friday, so the training staff didn't put him through any of the protocol tests until the team returned to Chicago.

"He's passed all the stuff he's been able to do with the concussion protocol up to this point in time, but for him to get totally cleared from the concussion, he's got to do some other things," Donovan said. "So it's more his shoulder right now than it is the concussion."

Derrick Jones Jr. will miss his third straight game with a left ankle sprain, while Javonte Green was listed as a game-time decision with right knee soreness.