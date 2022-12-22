Cubs agree to deals with veteran catcher Barnhart, returning pitcher Smyly

Catcher Tucker Barnhart, shown here during 2020 spring training with the Cincinnati Reds, is close to joining the Cubs. Associated Press/Feb. 14, 2020

The Cubs agreed to a two-year deal with veteran catcher Tucker Barnhart on Thursday, according to multiple reports.

Now that Willson Contreras has joined the St. Louis Cardinals, the Cubs are expected to pair Barnhart with Yan Gomes behind the plate in 2023. According to The Associated Press, the deal includes a $3.25 million salary for 2023, and a $3.25 million player option for 2024. Incentives could push the total value to $9.5 million.

Barnhart, 31, spent last season with Detroit after playing eight years with the Cincinnati Reds. He hit .221 with 1 home run and 16 RBI last year in 94 games with the Tigers. He's hit .245 over his career and peaked with 11 home runs in 2019.

The Brownsburg, Indiana, native owns a career caught-stealing success rate of 32 percent. The Cubs are obviously following the MLB trend of rotating two defensive-minded catchers, since they showed little to no interest in re-signing three-time all-star Contreras.

Before the day ended, there also was news of the Cubs reaching agreement to bring back left-hander Drew Smyly. He posted a 2.83 ERA in the second half of last season and was vocal about wanting to stay in Chicago.

According to MLB insider Robert Murray, Smyly's deal is worth $8 million next year, $8.5 million in 2024, then a mutual option with a $2.5 million buyout for 2025. So the total guarantee is $19 million.

Meanwhile, the Cubs have signed several players to minor league deals with spring training invites -- left-handed pitcher Eric Stout, infielder Sergio Alcantara, left-handed pitcher Roenis Elias and outfield Ben DeLuzio. Stout is a Wheaton St. Francis grad who pitched in two games for the Cubs last season. Alcantara played 89 games for the Cubs in 2021.

Right-handed pitcher Nick Burdi, a Downers Grove South product, also has a spring training invite after being chosen by the Cubs in the minor league portion of the Rule 5 draft.

