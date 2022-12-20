Fans' guide to holiday wrestling tournaments

St. Charles East Ben Davino will be part of a talented field that includes the top two teams in Class 2A and six of the top eight in 3A next week at DeKalb's Flavin invitational. David Toney/for Shaw Local

In advance of the second half of the wrestling season, there are a handful of tournaments both in and around the area that are 'must-see' viewing for fans of the sport.

Here's a quick glance at them:

67th Berman Holiday Classic at Palatine

When: Dec. 28-29

Skinny: The granddaddy of them all the Berman will have a new twist this season with day No. 1 an all-boys tournament, now renamed the Al Berman, after the man who ran the tournament for 30 years until his passing in 2010. The following day, the Sally Berman Holiday Classic, wife of Al, will feature 21 teams.

Competition will begin at 9 a.m. both days.

46th Ed Ewoldt Invite at WW South

When: Dec. 29

Skinny: Lincoln-Way East will look to repeat during this one-day event, however Lyons Township is the likely favorite in this 16-team field which includes Downers Grove North, Elgin, Hoffman Estates, Larkin, Waubonsie Valley, West Chicago, Wheeling and host WW South.

Competition will begin at 9 a.m., with finals scheduled approximately at 2 p.m.

Donald Flavin Invite at DeKalb

When: Dec. 29/30

Skinny: This two-day mega-tournament is a must-see for area fans with an eye-popping field that boasts six of the top eight 3A teams in the state, and the top two in 2A, Joliet Catholic Academy and Washington.

No. 1 Marist, followed by No. 3 Marmion Academy, No. 4 St. Charles East, No. 4 Lockport, No. 7 Yorkville and No. 8 Prospect gives this tournament enough star power to light up the sky.

There are several returning state champions here as well, beginning with No. 1 Ben Davino (St. Charles East) and Marmion Academy senior Jameson Garcia, who could meet at some point if both stay at 126 pounds.

Oklahoma State-bound Brayden Thompson (Lockport) is the No. 2 man in the country at 182, while senior and Illinois-bound Will Baysingar will lead a power-packed club from Prospect that will look to make their mark here.

51st Midlands

When: Dec. 28/29

Skinny: While this high profile tournament is a college tournament, fans will flock to the NOW Arena to see some of the best collegiate men and women, including several who have enjoyed memorable prep careers in the area.

Former Illinois State champions Eric Barone (Crystal Lake South), Trevor Chumbley (Marmion Academy), Michael Cullen (Cary-Grove), Markus Hartman (Barrington), Will Lewan (Montini Catholic), Patrick Schoenfelder (Antioch) and Matt Wroblewski (Prospect) have all competed at this marvelous tournament that moved back to Hoffman Estates after one year on the campus of Northwestern University.

Mikey Caliendo, state champion from Batavia, and currently No. 12 in the nation at 165 pounds at North Dakota State will likely be a part of an extraordinary field of a list of talent that will be released soon.

Both the men's and women's final session on Friday evening is set to begin at 6 p.m.