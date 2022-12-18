Seven a very unlucky number for Hawks in loss to Rangers

New York Rangers right wing Kaapo Kakko shoots the puck on Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Arvid Söderblom (40) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. Associated Press

Artemi Panarin had a goal and 2 assists, Igor Shesterkin stopped 29 shots and the New York Rangers beat the flailing Blackhawks 7-1 on Sunday night.

It was the Rangers' seventh straight win -- they have not lost since a 5-2 defeat at home to the Blackhawks on Dec. 3.

The Hawks have lost seven straight since then and are 1-14-1 since mid-November.

Vincent Trocheck, Filip Chytil and Kappo Kakko each had a goal and an assist, and Vitali Kravtsov, Braden Schneider and Jacob Trouba also scored for the Rangers. Adam Fox had 3 assists, and Alexis Lafreniere and Mika Zibanejad each had two.

Philipp Kurashev scored for Chicago and Arvid Söderblom finished with 19 saves.

Chytil, Panarin and Kakko scored on consecutive shots in a 5:59 span to make it 3-0 late in the first period. Chytil scored his eighth with 6:56 left, Panarin, a former Blackhawk, got his eighth with 3:05 remaining and Kakko added his eighth with 57 seconds to go.

Kurashev got the Hawks on the scoreboard at 1:33 of the second with a shot that deflected off Trouba's stick and in for his fourth.

Trouba scored his second nine minutes later to restore the Rangers' 3-goal lead, and Trocheck converted on a power play for his 11th with 16 seconds remaining in the period to make it 5-1.

Kravtsov's second of the season on a breakaway made it 6-1 at 8:56 of the third. Hawks defenseman Caleb Jones, pursuing Kravtsov on the play, dove after the Rangers' forward and ended up sliding into Söderblom. The goalie was shaken up but remained in the game.

Schneider capped the scoring with his fifth with 6:23 left.

Blackhawks forwards Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane were in the starting lineup to mark their 1,000th game together, the 11th such pair in NHL history to reach the milestone. The Hawks are 530-347-123 in those games. If they stay with the team, they could match defensive pair Brent Seabrook and Duncan Keith -- in the same lineup for 1,069 games -- early next season. However, Toews and Kane are both in the last year of $10.5 million contracts and it's possible one or both could ask for a trade to a contending team.