Windy City Bulls acquire Lazeric Jones

The Windy City Bulls, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, announced Saturday afternoon the team has acquired veteran guard Lazeric Jones.

The 32-year-old most recently played for ESSM Le Portel in the LNB Pro A -- France's top basketball league.

Jones' extensive overseas career also includes stops at Medi Bayreuth of the Basketball Bundseliga in Germany and Nizhny Novgorod of the VTB United League in Russia.

Additionally, Jones played in the NBA Summer League for the Sacramento Kings in 2012, Chicago Bulls in 2014 and New Orleans Pelicans in 2015.

The 6-foot-1 guard is no stranger to the NBA G League. In October of 2015, Jones signed with the Iowa Energy (now Iowa Wolves) and averaged 16.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 21 appearances.

Before his professional career, Jones played two seasons for UCLA, averaging 11.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists. Jones is from Chicago and attended Simeon Career Academy -- the same high school as fellow Windy City guard Ben Coupet.

Jones will wear No. 12 with Windy City.