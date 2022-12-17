Shortstop Dansby Swanson signing with Cubs in 7-year, $177M deal

Dansby Swanson will move from the Atlanta Braves to the Cubs' infield, taking shortstop while Nico Hoerner moves to second base. Associated Press

Compared to how long it took to win a World Series, the wait for the Cubs to make a splash in free-agency wasn't too bad.

The Cubs landed the last available of the free-agent shortstops Saturday, agreeing to terms with Dansby Swanson. The deal is for $177 million over seven years, according to multiple reports.

During the past few weeks, the Cubs sat back and watched Trea Turner sign with Philadelphia, Xander Bogaerts go to San Diego and Carlos Correa land in San Francisco. Compared to the other deals, this seems like a solid value. Correa's deal was for a reported $350 million over 13 years.

Swanson, 28, hit .277 with 25 home runs and 96 RBI last year, while being named an all-star for the first time.

The greatest benefit might be defense. According to Statcast, Swanson and Nico Hoerner ranked 1-2 among all shortstops in outs above average. So with Hoerner presumably moving to second base, the Cubs should have the best middle infield in MLB for the next several years.

They're expecting to add a high-level defensive center fielder as well when top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong arrives in the next year or two.

Swanson was the No. 1 overall draft pick out of Vanderbilt in 2015. He was chosen by Arizona, then traded six months later to Atlanta for pitcher Shelby Miller. He made his MLB debut in 2016 and was part of Atlanta's World Series win in 2021.

The top prospect in the Braves organization last year was shortstop Vaughn Grissom, which made Swanson's return to his native Atlanta seem unlikely.

Swanson recently married soccer star Mallory Pugh, who plays for the Chicago Red Stars in addition to the U.S. National team.

By landing the least expensive of the four main free-agent shortstops, the Cubs can theoretically continue to shop for offensive help. Someone who can DH and spell Matt Mervis at first base is one possibility. Third base is another open spot, although Patrick Wisdom is likely to return next season. The Cubs could also use a closer and help in the bullpen.

The Cubs previously signed former Dodgers MVP Cody Bellinger to a one-year deal to play center field, former Yankees right-hander Jameson Taillon, and ex-Brewers reliever Brad Boxberger.

