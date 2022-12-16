 

Windy City Bulls stumble can't complete comeback in 106-103 loss to Grand Rapids

 
Updated 12/16/2022 10:04 PM

The Windy City Bulls, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, came up just short against the Grand Rapids Gold 106-103 Friday night at Now Arena.

Chicago Bulls Two-Way forward Malcolm Hill led the Bulls with 22 points and 8 rebounds.

 

Windy City fought to comeback after being down 11 points in the fourth quarter. With 23 seconds left in the game, guard Ethan Thompson hit a 3-pointer to bring the Bulls within 2 points. But Windy City was unable to complete the comeback, losing to the Gold by three points.

Guard Carlik Jones -- who was signed to a Two-Way contract by the Chicago Bulls before the game -- notched a double-double of 21 points and 10 assists. Guards Ethan Thompson and Javon Freeman-Liberty came off the pine to chip in 15 and 14 points, respectively.

The Gold had three players each score 21 points: Denver Nuggets Two-Way forward Jack White, guard Jared Butler and guard Chasson Randle.

Grand Rapids shot 47.6% from the field and 36.4% from the 3-point line. Windy City connected on 41.5% of its field goal attempts and 30.8% from downtown.

With the loss, Windy City fell to 9-6 on the season, while Grand Rapids improved to 3-12.

The Bulls will suit up for one last game Saturday before the Showcase Cup in Las Vegas with a rematch against the Gold at Now Arena. The game will tip-off at 7 p.m. Central and will be streamed on NBC Sports Chicago.

