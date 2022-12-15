Ricketts will address fans onstage when Cubs Convention returns Jan. 13

If the Cubs are able to sign free-agent shortstop Dansby Swanson or make some other significant acquisition before mid-January, Tom Ricketts is going to take the stage in front of a potentially supportive crowd.

If the Cubs fail, it is likely to be hostile.

On Thursday, details for the return of Cubs Convention were announced and Ricketts is sure to be the highlight event.

Back after a two-year absence due to COVID-19, Cubs Convention is set for Jan. 13-15 at the Sheraton Grand Chicago.

The winter gathering begins that Friday with an opening ceremony featuring remarks from Ricketts, player and alumni introductions, and the announcement of the Cubs' Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

The following day, fans can attend the Ricketts family session featuring Tom, who is the Cubs' executive chairman.

The Cubs have already signed starting pitcher Jameson Taillon and center fielder Cody Bellinger, but more help is needed to avoid a third straight losing season.

Spending money on an impact player like Swanson would be a big step in the right direction, but the Cubs already missed out on the other three star free-agent shortstops that were available -- Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Trea Turner.

Correa signed a 13-year, $350 million contract with the Giants, Bogaerts signed an 11-year, $280 million contract with the Padres and Turner joined the Phillies on an 11-year, $300 million deal.

Landing Swanson is not going to be cheap, but the Cubs have plenty of money available and fans want Ricketts to get back to spending.

In 2019, the Cubs' payroll was the third-highest in baseball at $203 million.

In 2021, the Cubs ranked No. 12 at $148 million and they were No. 14 this season at $143 million.

In addition to the Ricketts family session, president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer and general manager Carter Hawkins will meet with Cubs fans on Jan. 14.

Bullpen help:

The Cubs have reportedly signed veteran relief pitcher Brad Boxberger to a one-year, $2 million contract.

The deal also includes a $5 million mutual option for 2024 with an $800,000 buyout.

Boxberger pitched in 70 games for the Brewers in 2022 and was 4-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 1 save.

Over 11 seasons with the Padres, Rays, Diamondbacks, Royals, Marlins and Brewers, the 34-yer-old Boxberger is 31-37 with a 3.44 ERA and 82 saves.