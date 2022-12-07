Report: Cubs sign Taillon to 4-year, $68 million contract

The Cubs have reportedly signed starting pitcher Jameson Taillon, shown here with the Yankees in 2022, to a four-year, $68 million deal. Associated Press/June 2, 2022

At the outset of the winter meetings Monday in San Diego, Jed Hoyer was hopeful.

"We have a lot of offers out there and we'll continue to make offers," the Cubs' president of baseball operations said. "Whether things come to fruition or not, you never know. It won't be through lack of putting offers out there and trying."

While they continue waiting on free-agent shortstops Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson to make decisions, the Cubs are having success filling other roster holes.

After signing center fielder Cody Bellinger to a one-year, $17.5 million contract earlier in the day, the Cubs reportedly agreed to a four-year, $68 million deal with free-agent starting pitcher Jameson Taillon late Tuesday night.

The 31-year-old Taillon spent the last two seasons with the Yankees and was a combined 22-11 with a 4.08 ERA.

This year, the right-hander was 14-5 with a 3.91 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 177⅓ innings.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2010 draft, Taillon made his major-league debut with the Pirates six years later.

Taillon missed the 2014-15 seasons recovering from Tommy John surgery and also missed the COVID-19 shortened season recovering from his second reconstructive elbow procedure.

