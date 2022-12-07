Hoyer happy Cubs landed one of their targets in pitcher Taillon

The Cubs have reportedly signed starting pitcher Jameson Taillon, shown here with the Yankees in 2022, to a four-year, $68 million deal. Associated Press/June 2, 2022

At the outset of the winter meetings Monday in San Diego, Jed Hoyer was hopeful.

"We have a lot of offers out there and we'll continue to make offers," the Cubs' president of baseball operations said. "Whether things come to fruition or not, you never know. It won't be through lack of putting offers out there and trying."

While they continue waiting on free-agent shortstops Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson, the Cubs are having success filling other roster holes.

After signing center fielder Cody Bellinger to a one-year, $17.5 million contract earlier in the day, the Cubs reportedly agreed to a four-year, $68 million deal with free-agent starting pitcher Jameson Taillon late Tuesday night.

Hoyer can't officially comment on either player until they pass physicals, but he's happy with the haul.

"Really glad with the two guys that we are able to potentially come to an agreement with while we're here," Hoyer told reporters. "And there's obviously a lot of off-season left."

The 31-year-old Taillon spent the last two seasons with the Yankees and was a combined 22-11 with a 4.08 ERA.

This year, the right-hander was 14-5 with a 3.91 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 177⅓ innings.

"He's a guy we've had our had eye on for a long time," Hoyer said. "I think he's a really good starting pitcher. He's been really consistent. I think he's continued to get better as he's gotten healthier in his career, he's showed the promise he had. Really good mix, good command and a fantastic makeup."

Taillon joins Marcus Stroman (6-7, 3.50 ERA), Kyle Hendricks (4-6, 4.80) and Justin Steele (4-7, 3.18) in the Cubs' rotation. Hayden Wesneski (3-2, 2.18), Adrian Sampson (4-5, 3.11) and Keegan Thompson (10-5, 3.76) are other potential starters.

The Cubs are hoping Hendricks is fully healthy when spring training opens in just over two months. The right-hander missed the final three months of this season with a capsular tear in his right shoulder.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2010 draft, Taillon made his major-league debut with the Pirates six years later.

Taillon missed the 2014-15 seasons recovering from Tommy John surgery and also sat out the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season recovering from his second reconstructive elbow procedure.

"Since he's been healthy, beginning with the Yankees, he's pitched really well," Hoyer said. "There's still more in the tank. We're excited to get him. He's a guy we targeted at the beginning of the off-season and we had a good connection with him."