Cubs broadcaster Hughes heading into Baseball Hall of Fame

Radio voice of the Cubs Pat Hughes waves to the crowd as the World Series Champion Chicago Cubs parade begins at Wrigley Field. Hughes is going into the National Baseball Hall of Fame as the 2022 Ford C. Frick Award winner. Daily Herald file photo

Longtime Cubs radio play-by-play voice Pat Hughes is going into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Hughes was selected Wednesday as the 2022 Ford C. Frick Award winner for broadcasters.

He will be honored during the Hall of Fame Awards Presentation as part of Hall of Fame Weekend, July 21-24.

Hughes is the 47th winner of the Frick Award.

"Known throughout the Midwest for his easy delivery and unparalleled knowledge, Pat Hughes has called some of the biggest moments in Cubs history and has provided the narrative for one of the most successful eras in the history of the franchise," said Josh Rawitch, President of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. "Since arriving at Wrigley Field in 1996, Pat has served as the radio voice for nine postseason teams -- matching an ardent fan base with his own passion in every broadcast. His reverence for baseball history and gift for storytelling have made him one of the game's broadcast treasures."

The Ford C. Frick Award is voted upon annually and is named in memory of the sports writer, radio broadcaster, National League president and baseball commissioner. Frick was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1970.

The other finalists were: Dave Campbell, Joe Castiglione, Gary Cohen, Jacques Doucet, Tom Hamilton, Jerry Howarth, Ernie Johnson Sr., Duane Kuiper and Steve Stone.