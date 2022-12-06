Reports: Cubs sign Bellinger to one-year contract

Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger celebrates a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning in Game 7 of the 2020 National League Championship Series in Arlington, Texas. Associated Press/Oct. 18, 2020

The Cubs filled their hole in center field on Tuesday, signing free-agent center fielder Cody Bellinger to a one-year contract.

The New York Post's Jon Heyman first reported the deal. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the contract is worth $17.5 million.

During his six-year run with the Dodgers, Bellinger was the National League's MVP in 2019 while hitting .305/.406/.629 with 47 home runs and 115 RBI.

The left-hander fell on hard times the last two seasons, batting .165 in 2021 and .210 this year.

Bellinger, who had major shoulder surgery following the 2020 season, was non-tendered by Los Angeles in November.

In 2021, he was on the injured list with a left shin fracture, left hamstring tightness and a left rib fracture.

"Obviously, it's been a unique path for Cody as he's battled through injuries and worked diligently over the past few years to return to his all-star-caliber performance," Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said. "However, it hasn't played out as we all would have hoped or expected and therefore, we had to make the difficult decision to non-tender."

Check back later for more details.