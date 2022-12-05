DePaul's Johnson wins Big East player of the week award

DePaul's Javan Johnson won the Big East player of the week award after leading the Blue Demons to a pair of wins last week.

The senior averaged 27.5 points, 4.5 assists and 4 rebounds in the Blue Demons overtime wins last week against Samford and Loyola-Chicago.

Johnson is averaging 18.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game this season.