 

Croatia beats Japan in penalty shootout at World Cup

  • Croatia's goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic makes a save against Japan's Maya Yoshida Monday during a penalty shootout at the end of the World Cup round of 16 match between Japan and Croatia at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar.

    Croatia's goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic makes a save against Japan's Maya Yoshida Monday during a penalty shootout at the end of the World Cup round of 16 match between Japan and Croatia at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar. Associated Press

 
By STEVE DOUGLAS
AP Sports Writer
Updated 12/5/2022 12:09 PM

AL WAKRAH, Qatar -- Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in his team's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout at the World Cup on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament.

Mario Pasalic converted the clinching penalty for Croatia after the teams were tied at 1-1 after extra time

 

Livakovic saved penalties from Takumi Minamino, Kaoru Mitomo and Maya Yoshida.

