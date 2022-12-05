Croatia beats Japan in penalty shootout at World Cup
Updated 12/5/2022 12:09 PM
AL WAKRAH, Qatar -- Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in his team's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout at the World Cup on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament.
Mario Pasalic converted the clinching penalty for Croatia after the teams were tied at 1-1 after extra time
Livakovic saved penalties from Takumi Minamino, Kaoru Mitomo and Maya Yoshida.
