At winter meetings, Cubs 'have a lot of offers out there'

Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer told reporters Monday that the team is trying to add veteran talent. Associated Press/April 19, 2022

After making the playoffs five times in six years, including winning the 2016 World Series, the Cubs have taken quite a tumble.

They've endured back-to-back losing seasons.

Kyle Hendricks is the lone name player left from the glory days, but the starting pitcher missed the last three months of the season with a capsular tear in his throwing (right) shoulder and his future with the Cubs is in doubt.

The once barren minor-league system has been beefed up quite a bit, but the major-league payroll has been slashed and the competitive forecast for the 2023 remains gloomy.

With the winter meetings being held in San Diego this week, Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer and his staff arrived with plenty of work to do and the money to move that mission along.

The Cubs have been linked to all four star shortstops on the free-agent market -- Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts, Dansby Swanson and Trea Turner.

You can scratch Turner off the list after he joined the Phillies Monday on an 11-year, $300 million contract.

Landing Correa, Bogaerts or Swanson is going to be equally pricey, so stay tuned on the Cubs front.

For what it's worth, Hoyer told reporters on Monday that an effort is being made to add veteran talent, be it at shortstop or elsewhere on the roster.

"We have a lot of offers out there and we'll continue to make offers," Hoyer said. "Whether things come to fruition or not, you never know. It won't be through lack of putting offers out there and trying. Getting deals done is complicated but we'll certainly try."

Citing a source, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported there is a "scenario" where the Cubs sign two of the three remaining shortstops and move one, likely Bogaerts, to third base.

According to 670-AM's Bruce Levine, the Cubs met with Correra on Monday and met with Bogaerts as well in late November.

In October, Correra opted out of the final two seasons of his three-year, $105 million contract with the Twins.

In one season with Minnesota, the 28-year-old shortstop hit .291/.366/.467 with 22 home runs and 64 RBI.

Former Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester has reportedly helped the Cubs recruit the 30-year-old Bogaerts, who hit .307/.377/.456 with 15 homers and 73 RBI for the Red Sox this year.

Lester pitched for nine seasons for Boston before joining the Cubs in 2015.

Swanson, 28, slashed .277/.329/.447 with 25 home runs and 96 RBI for the Braves.