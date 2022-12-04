Lincicome: This edition of the greatest NFL rivalry is a real loser takes all

Bears quarterback Justin Fields, center, is stopped short of the goal line on a fourth down run during the second half against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Associated PRess/Sept. 18, 2022

A quick check of the old glossary finds seven synonyms for losing, the same number as deadly sins. Although losing is not one of the sins, I suppose sloth is close enough for wherever the Bears find themselves, last place being a tip off.

The coincidence of Green Bay up next brings to mind a certain Mr. Lombardi of that vicinity who once intoned that winning is not everything. No, he said, it is the only thing.

We may have to amend that these days to "gambling on winning is the only thing," but that is a scandal yet to happen.

For now, let's see how this Sunday turns out when losing is winning for both teams, a fixture of the NFL business model when surrender, early or late, brings rewards.

This is that grail of gaucherie, the NFL draft, probably illegal but ingrained in the consent of all sides, both the pickers and the pickees and encouraged by well wishers and witnesses, as American as a yard sale.

OK, I'll take one of those, and two of these, and, although I don't really need another floor lamp, you never know.

Both the Bears and the Packers have more incentive to lose than to win, the Bears with more to gain, being closer to the bonus round. In fact, losing to Green Bay would be a reverse revenge, costing the Packers position in the draft.

The Bears have worked their way into picking second for the moment while Green Bay lags further behind, though still capable of being worse depending on the mood of Aaron Rodgers, not to mention his right thumb.

Both teams have acceptable reasons for not putting their best on the field. Justin Fields, as well as Trevor Siemian, are in pain, while waiting for a chance to be forgotten are Nathan Peterman and Tim Boyle, guaranteed quarterbacks by name and number.

This edition of the Greatest Rivalry in Professional Football could come down to a battle of the least against the least.

The problem, first asked by the prince of Denmark, is to tank or not to tank, that is the question. Whether it is wiser in the mind to think two years ahead or to send out ciphers while considering who is the best defensive tackle in Georgia.

The Bears started tanking early, shedding Kahlil Mack and other money, then denuding the defense of its two best players, Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith, so obvious denials are smirkable.

Then they designed an offense for their future quarterback that would inevitably get him injured, leaving whatever happens next plenty of excuses.

Tanking, of course, is frowned upon by the very leagues that created the reason for tanking. Fines are sometimes levied, fingers are shaken and tongues are tsked. And it does not always work.

We think of the Houston Rockets purposely losing to get Hakeem Olajuwon, and so they did, while the Bulls lost naturally and ended up with Michael Jordan.

Likewise, the Cubs finally won a World Series with a team largely gathered from playing poorly, though it is not easy to tell with the Cubs.

"Doomed" is a synonym for losing, except in professional sports, and "unsuccessful" is another substitute word that loses its meaning when being unsuccessful enough is a promise that things will get better.

Bears fans know this. In fact, encouraging the Bears to be as lousy as possible is what passes for support and the main reason to pay attention.

One can imagine Soldier Field being loudly anti-Bear, not because they might win, but because they are trying too hard to win.

Of course, players want to succeed, at least to the point where they have, as several Bears put it, "good film," this to keep nearby for future jobs.

Yet, to remind the Bears that what really is at stake here is tomorrow and not this Sunday or next, or even this season or next (called "rebuilding" by some, "tanking" by others) it is up to the fans to join in.

Here's the checklist. Touchdown, boo. Field goal, jeer. Offsides, cheer.

Help out. No guilt. Boo every reception, groan every first down, cringe every tackle. Show the Bears the fans are with them.