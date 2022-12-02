College of DuPage set to defend JUCO national title

The College of DuPage will try to repeat as Division 3 junior college national champions when it hosts the Red Grange Bowl on Saturday in Glen Ellyn.

DuPage will take on North Dakota State College of Science at noon on the COD campus. Tickets are $10. COD won the initial Division 3 title game last year, beating Nassau (NY) Community College 34-29.

The Chaparrals led JUCO Division 3 in scoring (38.2 points), total offense and rushing offense. Their three-back rushing attack includes Samson Zander (432 yards), a freshman from Glenbard South; and Jaden McGill (399 yards) from Naperville Central. Marquel Porter (Richards) and Matthew Brown (West Aurora) are the top receivers.

The defensive leaders include safety Guy Goss (Hinsdale Central), linebacker Michael Walker (Lisle) and sack leader Bryan Puryear (Raby).

College of DuPage is vying to win its third national title of the past month, joining men's cross country and women's volleyball.