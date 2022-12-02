 

Bears QB Justin Fields expected to play against Packers

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Bears quarterback Justin Fields warms up before the Jets game. Fields is expected to return to action against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Soldier Field.

By Sean Hammond
Updated 12/2/2022 2:55 PM

Shaw Local News Network

Bears quarterback Justin Fields is expected to return to action against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Soldier Field.

 

Fields returned to full participation in practice this week at Halas Hall in Lake Forest. He holds no injury designation on the injury report ahead of this week's matchup with the Packers. Fields sat out last week's game against the New York Jets after injuring his left shoulder on Nov. 20 against the Atlanta Falcons. Backup Trevor Siemian started in the loss to the Jets.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said it's looking like "a green light" as long as Fields doesn't suffer any setbacks between now and Sunday.

"It's progress," Eberflus said. "Mobility and strength. With the medical staff, they look at him. They look at the mobility and strength. He's feeling more confident."

The plan this week had been to see how Fields' shoulder reacted throughout the week of practice. It appears that things have been progressing in the right direction.

"I just want to make sure that I can do everything I need to do to play a game," Fields said this week. "I'll know in practice."

Injury report:

Tackle Larry Borom (ankle/knee), safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion), cornerback Kyler Gordon (concussion) and backup QB Trevor Siemian (oblique) have been ruled out. Right tackle Riley Reiff (back) and cornerback Kindle Vildor (ankle) are questionable for Sunday's game.

