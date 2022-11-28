Packers' injured QB Rodgers is 'feeling better,' but will he start against the Bears?

Aaron Rodgers wants to keep playing through his growing list of injuries as long as the struggling Green Bay Packers -- who will play the Bears this Sunday at Soldier Field -- still have a mathematical chance of reaching the playoffs.

The Packers' postseason hopes remain alive, if only in the technical sense, after a 40-33 loss at Philadelphia on Sunday dropped their record to 4-8. Rodgers, already playing with a broken right thumb, left with injured ribs in the second half.

"I know he's feeling better today," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday. "I think we'll know more in the next couple of days."

LaFleur said the Packers planned to continue relying on Rodgers if the four-time MVP is healthy enough to play.

"Aaron's the starting quarterback," LaFleur said. "He's battled through a lot throughout the course of his career. It's pretty well-documented and I think he's been able to play at a pretty high level through a lot of different situations. So again, we'll take it one game at a time and make the best decision moving forward."

Rodgers emphasized after the game he wants to keep playing as long as there's any chance the Packers could still reach the postseason.

Philadelphia made the playoffs with a 9-8 record last season, so there's the possibility a late surge could get the Packers back in contention. But it's hard to imagine that kind of late run for a team that has dropped seven of its last eight games.

"There are obviously a lot of other conversations that come into play once you're eliminated, and I'll be open to all of those conversations," Rodgers said after the game. "Pride comes to mind. Love of the game. But there's other factors obviously that would come into play should we be mathematically eliminated."

One of those factors is the chance for the Packers to get a closer look at 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love, who has made just one career start.

Love took over for the injured Rodgers and looked better than he had in any of his other sporadic appearances, going 6 of 9 for 113 yards and finding Christian Watson for a 63-yard touchdown.

"I felt a lot more prepared," Love said after the game. "Like I say, it just comes down to reps, getting those reps and being comfortable executing those plays. So like I said, the more reps I can get, the more I can get in those situations, the more comfortable I'll be."

The Packers are contending with a few other injuries as well: Safety Darnell Savage was replaced in the starting lineup by Rudy Ford and eventually left with a foot injury. Linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (knee) missed a fourth straight game and wide receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle) sat out a third consecutive game.